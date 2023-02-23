AZUCAR ICE CREAM COMPANY EXPANDS TO PINECREST, GRAND OPENING ON FEB 28th

Celebrate the day with free ice cream

PINECREST, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Ice Cream Day is Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 and Azucar Ice Cream Company is giving fans a reason to celebrate with the grand opening of their newest location in Pinecrest. The artisanal ice cream and sorbet boutique is opening at 11429 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156. The festivities start at 3:30 p.m. and will feature music, games, giveaways, samples, and more. Azucar will also be offering free ice cream while supplies last.

"I grew up in Pinecrest and am thrilled to bring our iconic Cuban ice cream flavors and other favorites to the area," said Suzy Batlle, Founder and Chief of Azucar Ice Cream Company. "It's such an honor to be able to expand our brand that was inspired by my beloved abuela (grandmother). Her colorful personality, great determination, and love for variety and tropical flavors live in me and my team as we share our high quality and incredibly delicious products with others in our community. We're so excited to celebrate our opening in Pinecrest!"

To celebrate more than ten years since its first opening in Little Havana, Azucar is inviting past employees to scoop their ice cream once again.

The Pinecrest location will feature the brand's signature flavors including Abuela Maria, named in honor of Suzy Batlle's grandmother and is made with vanilla ice cream, cream cheese, guava and Maria cookies.

Azucar serves up sorbets, seasonals, and classic flavors. The company uses high-quality, locally sourced ingredients to ensure every bite is naturally sweet.

Guests can visit the Pinecrest Azucar to enjoy their sabor latino in-store or order online for delivery. They also offer catering for events and special occasions.

The Pinecrest Azucar will be open Sunday from 12-10 p.m., Monday-Wednesday from 12-9 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday from 12-11 p.m. For more information, call 786-250-3107.

To learn more about Azucar Ice Cream Company, visit www.azucaricecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @azucaricecream.

About Azucar Ice Cream Company

Azucar Ice Cream Company was founded in July 2011 as an artisanal ice cream and sorbet boutique. Inspired by South Florida's diverse cultures, hot subtropical climate and a passion for sabor latino, Azucar creates ice cream confections just like Founder and Chief Suzy Batlle's abuela used to make.

