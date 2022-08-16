U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,297.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,899.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,674.00
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.81
    -0.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3740
    +0.1020 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,039.33
    -902.47 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.25
    -20.51 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,861.76
    -10.02 (-0.03%)
     

Azul Announces Expansion and Investment in Asia Pacific; Appoints Accomplished Sales Leader Dean Vaughan as Vice President of APAC

·3 min read

Azul helps customers solve the cloud cost paradox and reduce Oracle Java licensing costs by up to 70 percent

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced the appointment of Dean Vaughan as vice president to drive the company's expansion throughout Asia Pacific. Vaughan joins Azul from Aruba Networks, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, following its acquisition of Silver Peak where he served as vice president, APAC. At Silver Peak, Vaughan spearheaded the company's rapid growth throughout APAC; previously he ran Oracle's high-growth, Oracle Linux and Virtualization global business unit.

Dean Vaughan, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Azul
Dean Vaughan, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Azul

"Asia Pacific presents a significant growth opportunity for Azul, and we are investing in our people, the channel and new product development to drive customer value," said Ian Whiting, chief revenue officer, Azul. "With more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, strong open-source background and a proven ability to scale high-performing teams while capturing market share, Dean is exactly the type of leader who will drive Azul's success in the region."

"The challenges Azul solves are global; everyone is grappling with cloud costs and organizations are increasingly tired of paying high prices for Oracle Java," said Dean Vaughan, vice president of APAC, Azul. "It's an exciting time for Java and Azul. With so much innovation happening and a customer base that includes brands such as LG, Mastercard, Salesforce and BMW, this was an opportunity I simply could not pass up and I'm thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Azul."

Azul Helps Customers Run Efficiently Using Java

Addressing the Cloud Paradox: Companies are compelled to use the cloud for its agility, scale and resiliency. However, those who fail to control cloud costs experience significant margin pressure, which by some estimates weighs down more than a trillion dollars in market capitalization. Azul's flagship product, Platform Prime, is the world's best Java runtime for cloud workloads, and is proven to reduce customers' cloud costs by up to 50 percent.

Popular Oracle Java Alternative: Azul has a 20-year history of Java leadership and is the largest independent Java vendor. Azul supports more versions of Java than any other company, even more than Oracle. Azul Platform Core provides a supported, secure, compatible and compliant Java runtime for up to 70 percent less cost than Oracle.

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world's most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value and success. Azul customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top-10 World's Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world's top-10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

Azul
Azul

SOURCE Azul

