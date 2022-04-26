U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.50
    -15.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,829.00
    -136.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,481.25
    -54.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.70
    -4.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.51
    +0.97 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.00
    +10.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.57
    -0.64 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2686
    -0.0059 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5200
    -0.6190 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,498.09
    +1,666.37 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.43
    +35.54 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.83
    +73.29 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Azure Power Announces Resignation of Ranjit Gupta as Chief Executive Officer and Murali Subramanian as Chief Operating Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AZRE
    Watchlist

Alan Rosling, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, to Oversee Company until a new CEO Appointment is Announced

EBENE, Mauritius, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) ("Azure" or "the Company"), a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India, today announced that its Board of Directors have accepted the resignations of Ranjit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Murali Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both will relinquish their roles with the Company and its subsidiaries, and Mr Gupta will resign from the Board of Directors ("the Board") with immediate effect in order to pursue other opportunities.

Azure_Power_Logo
Azure_Power_Logo

Alan Rosling, Chairman of the Board of Azure, will oversee the Company in the interim. The Board has already embarked on a search process to select a new CEO who will lead the Company into its next phase of growth and the announcement of the appointment will be made as early as possible.

Mr. Rosling stated, "I would like to thank both Ranjit and Murali for their service and their efforts to navigate a challenging market environment. We wish them well for the next stage in their careers. As we look ahead, with 4.5 GW of pipeline, we have tremendous runway for growth in the next three to four years. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team, our employees, and the other members of the Board in strengthening Azure's position as a leader in the renewable energy space."

Mr Gupta said, "Murali and I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to steer this great Company at a challenging time and lay the path forward. We leave the Company with a great team and are confident in its future."

Azure builds and operates some of the largest grid-scale renewable power projects in India, supplying renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial & commercial customers. The Company has a pan-India portfolio of over 7.4 GWs, with over 2.9 GWs of operational capacity and 4.5 GWs of pipeline.

About Azure Power

Azure Power is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider, and power producer in India on a mission to create value for all stakeholders through high-performance Renewable Energy assets. We developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009 and since then, Azure Power has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating renewable energy projects in the country. We have substantially reduced our total project cost, which includes a significant reduction in balance of systems costs due in part to our value engineering, design, and procurement efforts.

For more information about us, visit: www.azurepower.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating guidance, operational and financial results such as estimates of nominal contracted payments remaining and portfolio run rate, and the assumptions related to the calculation of the foregoing metrics. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the commercial and retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; changes in tariffs at which long term PPAs are entered into; changes in policies and regulations including net metering and interconnection limits or caps; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels and other raw materials; its limited operating history, particularly as a new public company; its ability to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including its solar partners; its ability to meet the covenants in its debt facilities; meteorological conditions issues related to the corona virus; supply disruptions; power curtailments by Indian state electricity authorities and such other risks identified in the registration statements and reports that the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact
ir@azurepower.com

Media Contact
pr@azurepower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azure-power-announces-resignation-of-ranjit-gupta-as-chief-executive-officer-and-murali-subramanian-as-chief-operating-officer-301533017.html

SOURCE Azure Power

Recommended Stories

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • General Electric Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Beat; Confirms Lower End Of 2022 Profit Guidance

    "We're holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Twitter says it's being acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion

    Elon Musk and Twitter have agree to a sale of the social networking site for $44 billion.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • 3M Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings, Trims 2022 Profit Outlook as Mask Demand Slumps

    "In response to feedback from our shareholders, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation," said CEO Mike Roman.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear

  • UPS Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback Target

    "The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets," said CEO Carol Tomé.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billio

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Valero profit beats estimates as refining margin more than doubles

    The company's shares, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, rose as much as 3.2% in premarket trading. Global fuel demand rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while overall crude oil supplies tightened due to the Russia-Ukraine war, more than doubling Valero's quarterly refining margin to $3.21 billion from a year earlier. Refiners have also benefited from a surge in natural gas prices in Europe, which has reduced distillate inventories worldwide.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to introduce Celso Goncalves, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Let me start by summarizing the key highlights from our Q1 results and I will provide some additional context around our increased outlook for the reminder of the year.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Warner Bros Discovery revenue rises in first results since merger

    The results did not include figures for WarnerMedia, home to the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, TV channels like CNN and streaming service HBO Max. A rebound in ad spending, the Beijing Olympics in February and Discovery's lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC helped draw in subscribers in a quarter that saw Netflix Inc post its first decline in more than a decade.