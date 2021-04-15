U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.00
    +20.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,774.00
    +150.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,896.25
    +97.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.60
    +23.60 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.01
    -0.14 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.80
    +9.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1969
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.84
    +0.19 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8140
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,528.31
    -1,657.40 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,364.49
    -11.29 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.71
    +28.13 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims likely trended lower after last week's unexpected jump

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

AzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today issued a letter to its shareholders from James Sapirstein, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, highlighting the company’s corporate and clinical achievements during the first quarter of 2021 and recent weeks.

The full text of the letter, which has also been posted to the Company's website, is as follows:

Dear AzurRx Shareholders,

It was just a few months ago that AzurRx began 2021 with news of a transformative in-licensing deal with First Wave Bio that added a new asset, proprietary formulations of micronized niclosamide, with two new therapeutic indications, for COVID-19 GI infections and immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis (ICI-AC), to our clinical-stage pipeline.

I am pleased to report that we are on track to launch both niclosamide programs in the clinic. In April 2021, we announced the initiation of RESERVOIR, our Phase 2 (Proof of Principle) clinical trial of niclosamide for the treatment of COVID-19-related gastrointestinal infections, and that we engaged PPD, Inc., a leading clinical research organization (CRO) to manage the Phase 1b/2a ICI-AC trial that we plan to initiate in Q2 2021.

Additionally, we continued the development of MS1819 as a potential treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). We reported topline data from our Phase 2b OPTION 2 monotherapy data at the end of Q1 2021 and expect to report topline data from our Phase 2 combination therapy trial using MS1819 in combination with the current standard of care, pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), in Q2 2021. We continue to believe that MS1819 has the potential to supplant PERT as the gold standard treatment for EPI in patients with CF and chronic pancreatitis (CP).

These events are just the tip of the iceberg. AzurRx remains focused on its mission to develop valuable therapies with significant market opportunities into the GI space, and, as it does so, generate value for shareholders.

AzurRx – Focused on Targeted, Non-Systemic GI Therapeutics

Our most advanced clinical asset, MS1819, is a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to treat EPI in patients with CF and CP. EPI is a common complication of CF and CP caused by an enzyme deficiency that leaves patients unable to properly digest food and absorb nutrients. Our goal is to provide a safe and effective therapy to control EPI and improve upon PERT, which is primarily derived from pig pancreases and requires patients to take upwards of 40 capsules per day to control symptoms. The target market for EPI is substantial, at more than $1.4 billion in the U.S. and over $2 billion globally in 2019. We continue to believe that MS1819 has strong potential with the ability to attract partnership opportunities and licensing interest from Big Pharma.

With micronized niclosamide, we are exploring two separate indications -- COVID-19-related GI infections and immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis in advanced stage cancer patients. We believe both indications are synergistic and a good fit for AzurRx, which also have high unmet need and sizable market opportunities.

Niclosamide – Launching Two Clinical Trials in 1H 2021

FW-1022: Phase 2 COVID-GI Infection Trial
In early April, we initiated our Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial, a two-part, two-arm, placebo-controlled study examining the safety and efficacy of FW-1022, an oral micronized niclosamide tablet, for COVID-19-related GI infections.

COVID-19 continues to impact hundreds of thousands of people worldwide every day in addition to the millions who have already been infected. For many, the after-effects of COVID-19 can be as bad as the disease itself, and this includes a growing number who experience “long haul” GI complications due to what many believe is the ability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to hide in reservoirs within the GI tract. Gastrointestinal infection symptoms (severe diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain) have been reported in ~18% of COVID-19 cases, with viral RNA positive stool samples being reported in ~48% of all COVID-19 patients in a recent study.1 Furthermore, approximately 10%2 of patients who were infected with COVID have persistent symptoms months after their initial diagnosis. Approximately 86% of these COVID “long haulers” are reported to have GI infection symptoms, with 60% having diarrhea months after their initial infection.3

It is important to understand that despite all the progress made with vaccines that they are not going to end the COVID pandemic – the disease is becoming endemic. Vaccines have given us hope, but the emergence of new and more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants which keep cropping up all over the world, suggest that COVID-19 may remain with us for several years to come. Moreover, we will not be able to vaccinate everyone we need to. There remains a strong need to find therapeutics that can help most of the world’s population deal with the effects of COVID-19 infections and we believe that our niclosamide therapeutic has a strong and lasting role to play in treating patients.

There is a growing body of evidence supporting the potential of niclosamide as a COVID-19 therapy. Niclosamide was identified by the Institut Pasteur Korea as a potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, with potency 40X greater than remdesivir.4 A recent study published in the journal Nature found that niclosamide could prevent long-term lung damage in COVID-19 patients.5 We believe that our micronized oral niclosamide therapy has the potential to target SARS-CoV-2 directly in the gut and to become an important addition to the numerous therapeutics that may unfortunately be required by many who contract COVID-19. There currently is no targeted treatment for COVID GI infections and we are optimistic that we will be the first therapy to market in this indication.

Patient enrollment is underway for the RESERVOIR trial, with topline data anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.

FW-420: Phase 1b/2a Immune Checkpoint Colitis Trial
Meanwhile, we are preparing to launch a second clinical trial soon. This is a Phase 1b/2a study evaluating oral micronized niclosamide tablets, known as FW-420, for Grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis (ICI-AC). Immune checkpoint inhibitors have been a major advance in cancer therapeutics, but the drugs can induce a serious inflammation of the bowels, which if left unchecked, can be life-threatening and force patients to halt treatment. There currently is no approved treatment for Grade 1 colitis. Our goal is to develop FW-420 as a therapeutic that halts ICI-AC from progressing and enables patients to continue their immunotherapy treatment regimen uninterrupted.

We recently announced that we engaged PPD, a leading CRO, to manage the clinical trial and anticipate initiation of the study in Q2 2021.

We believe that both niclosamide programs can be completed relatively quickly and have the potential for accelerated regulatory approval, either through the FDA’s 505(b)(2) approval pathway (COVID-19-related GI infections) or a potential breakthrough designation (ICI-AC). The result could greatly reduce development costs and timelines for FW-1022 and FW-420.

MS1819 – A Potential Advance in the Treatment of EPI

Phase 2b Monotherapy Trial
Recently, we announced topline results from our Phase 2b OPTION 2 clinical trial investigating MS1819 as a monotherapy in CF patients with EPI. As discussed on our March 31 conference call, results were mixed, although we did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint of a coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) ≥80%. MS1819 demonstrated itself to be safe and well-tolerated and data from OPTION 2, and our other Phase 2 clinical trials, have clearly demonstrated drug activity. Some patients were able to achieve CFA at levels beyond what is required to demonstrate non-inferiority with PERT therapies, but the majority did not, and as such, we did not meet our trial goal.

We believe the underlying cause of the drug’s uneven efficacy performance in OPTION 2 lies with the formulation. In response, we are moving aggressively to develop a new formulation for MS1819 that utilizes a capsule filled with acid-resistant granules, or microbeads. Such a capsule is intended to dissolve in the stomach, disperse the beads, and then pass through to the small intestine where the beads would break down and release the lipase enzyme so that it thoroughly mixes with food and deliver the lipase enzyme in the duodenum.

We are now in a position to develop a microbead formulation similar to that used by the leading PERT brands in the market. Due to prior cost constraints, we were unable to develop a microbead formulation and conducted the OPTION 2 clinical trial using a powder formulation with different delivery mechanisms - both immediate release and delayed-release enteric capsules. This was a development pathway that certain PERT competitors initially pursued as well, because they too were unable to achieve a CFA ≥80% using powder immediate-release formulations. Once they reformulated their products using enteric-coated microbeads they were able to achieve CFA levels over 80%.

Furthermore, in addition to the acid-resistant microbead formulation, we have also been investing in several manufacturing processes designed to optimize production yields and incorporate more drug product into capsules - with the goals of reducing the cost of goods, improving competitive pricing, and further decreasing the number of daily capsules needed by patients. We continue to believe that we will be able to reduce pill burden and help improve patient compliance through process improvements.

Phase 2 Combination Therapy Program
In addition to the MS1819 monotherapy program, we continue to advance a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MS1819 in combination with PERT. Patient enrollment in this trial is complete, and we expect to report top line data in Q2 2021. As previously reported in August 2020, early data was encouraging, and we believe that the combination regimen has potential to help the approximately 25% to 30% of refractory CF patients with severe EPI who are unable to achieve adequate nutrition using PERT alone.

MS1819 -- A Clear Path Forward

We have already initiated discussions with contract manufacturers to develop the optimized microbead formulation of MS1819. We expect to have a product ready to advance into clinical studies by Q3 2021. This process will of course require more time and resources. However, to our benefit, we have sufficient capital on hand to fund this development.

We believe the cost-benefit profile with MS1819 is clearly in our favor. The drug has a proven mechanism of action and compared to PERTs, it offers numerous therapeutic, safety, and compliance advantages, while remaining relatively easy to manufacture. Based on these factors, we believe that if this optimized microbead formulation proves successful in the clinic and receives regulatory approval, MS1819 could eventually eclipse pig PERT as the standard of care, as similarly seen in the early 1980’s with the advent of synthetic “human” insulin which completely replaced the cow and pig derived insulin that had been used for treating diabetes.

Finance

During the first quarter of 2021, we raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million from the sale of preferred stock and common stock in public offerings and private placement transactions, plus the receipt of aggregate cash proceeds of approximately $4.6 million from the exercise of warrants.

Outlook Ahead

These are exciting times for AzurRx and we anticipate several catalysts on the horizon. I look forward to working with my management team and fellow board members to execute a business and clinical strategy that has the potential to transform AzurRx and generate substantial returns for our shareholders.

We will continue to pursue our efforts to drive long-term shareholder value by delivering safe and effective GI therapies for patients who need them the most, raising our global visibility and broadening our shareholder base. We look forward to continuing what has been a productive 2021, and we thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,
James Sapirstein
Chairman, President and CEO
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. AzurRx is also advancing two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-1022, for COVID-19 GI infections and FW-420, for Grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information visit www.azurrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Company’s drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Company’s current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

For more information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 103
Delray Beach, Florida 33445
Phone: (646) 699-7855
info@azurrx.com

Media contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett/Ingrid Mezo
(212) 375-2665/(646) 604-5150
jbennett@tiberend.com/imezo@tiberend.com

References
1 Gut Journal: Vol 69, Issue 6: 2020; Gut Journal: Vol 69, Issue 6: 2020; JAMA Network: Vol 3, Issue 6: 2020; Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol: Vol 5, Issue 5: 2020; Cheung Gastroenterology: Vol. 159, Issue 1: 2020.
2 Rubin, R. “As their numbers grow, COVID-19 “Long Haulers” Stump Experts”. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2771111 September 23, 2020.
3 Davis, et al. “Characterizing Long Covid in an International Cohort: 7 Months of Symptoms and their Impact”. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.24.20248802v2.full.pdf
4 Jeon S, Ko M, Lee J, Choi I, Byun SY, Park S, Shum D, Kim S. 2020. Identification of antiviral drug candidates against SARS-CoV-2 from FDA-approved drugs. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 64:e00819-20. https://doi.org/10.1128/AAC.00819-20.
5 Braga, L., Ali, H., Secco, I. et al. Drugs that inhibit TMEM16 proteins block SARS-CoV-2 Spike-induced syncytia. Nature (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03491-6


Recommended Stories

  • Investing in These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Say Analysts

    So, you have decided it is time to get in on the investing game. Rest assured, you are not alone. Since November, investors have parked $569 billion into global equity funds. For some context of how popular investing has become, this is far more than the total of the last 12 years - $452 billion flowed into stock-based funds between 2009 and 2020. Is the investing frenzy another sign of a bubble? Not according to National Securities’ chief market strategist Art Hogan. “There’s a certain amount of logic to markets right now,” Hogan noted. “It’s less about irrational exuberance in the overall market, less about the 1999-2000 levels, and more about what’s the driver. The driver is clearly an explosion in economic activity that likely will have some earnings growth in its wake.” If it’s explosive growth we’re talking about, then it is certainly what’s anticipated for shares of two names we pulled out of the TipRanks database. We found two stocks whose valuations are expected to more than double over the next 12 months, according to some Street analysts. Let’s see what’s behind the bullish outlook. Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) We’ll start with Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments and vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s leading pipeline is still in its early stages, but H.C. Wainwright’s Yi Chen believes Anixa’s differentiated approach is “potentially groundbreaking.” The FDA has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Anixa’s breast cancer vaccine back in December, and two Phase 1 trials are expected to kick-off in mid-2021. So far, developing prophylactic vaccines for breast cancer has provided little joy and vaccine development in the area has targeted therapeutic vaccines for patients following diagnosis. But Anixa – in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic researchers - is developing a vaccine that teaches the immune system to destroy cancer cellsas they surface before they form into tumors. In preclinical in vitro and animal studies, the vaccine has displayed the ability to prevent breast cancer. The 5-star analyst expects Phase 1 results to become available in 2022. “Of note,” Chen went on to say, “The potential prophylactic use of the vaccine may target the female population above age 40, which totals approximately 80M individuals in the U.S. alone and implies a target market of up to $40 billion annually.” Additionally, a Phase 1 trial for Anixa’s ovarian cancer CAR- T therapy could start in mid-2021, after the company last month filed the IND application. Here too, Anixa is trying to establish precedents, by enabling CAR-T to target solid tumors. Right now, CAR-T therapies are indicated for hematological malignancies as so far it has been clinically difficult to target solid tumors. Anixa’s novel type of CAR-T is aimed at the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR) that is present only on ovarian cells and is designed with follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to find and destroy cells that have FSHR protein on their surfaces. The CAR-T therapy space has shown to be highly lucrative, and in the past, has generated multiple multi-billion-dollar acquisitions. If successfully developed and commercialized, Chen thinks that in the U.S. alone, the ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy could generate peak annual sales of $900 million. In addition to these trials, in collaboration with OntoChem, Anixa is also in the preclinical-stage of developing oral compounds for the treatment of COVID-19. In February, the company began testing the Covid-19 candidates on animals and could report final data in 2H21. With these catalysts in mind, Chen rates Anixa a Buy along with an $11 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 139% from current levels. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here) Anixa appears to be flying under Wall Street’s radar right now, and over the last 3 months, Chen is the only analyst to have reviewed its prospects. (See ANIX stock analysis on TipRanks) Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Let’s take a look now at another biotech company for which big things are projected. Gain Therapeutics is set on creating new medicines by finding and optimizing newly targeted allosteric binding sites. By doing so, Gain is hoping to unlock new treatment choices for disorders defined by protein misfolding. GANX entered the public markets on March 19, trading on the NASDAQ. The IPO put 3.63 million shares of common stock on the market, and closed its first day trading at $12.20. This was above the $11 initial price. The gross proceeds from the offering amounted to approximately $40 million. It’s early days too for Gain’s pipeline and its leading candidates are still in the pre-clinical stage. Of note is the GM1-gangliosidosis and Morquio B disease program. Both are ultra-rare lysosomal storage disorders caused by a lack of the β-galactosidase enzyme caused by mutations in GLB1 (the gene encoding the β-galactosidase enzyme). While there are several biotech companies presently focused on enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and gene therapy (GT) approaches to address GM1-gangliosidosis, Oppenheimer’s Hartaj Singh believes it is a field where Gain’s small molecule approach “could complement/dominate.” For Morquio B, Singh is unaware of “any other players” developing a therapy for this rare disease. However, the biggest potential commercial opportunity is reserved for the Gaucher Disease (GD) & Parkinson’s Disease (PD) program. These two are linked together because, like GD patients, some PD patients have the GBA1 gene mutations’ involvement. Right now, the program is in the lead optimization phase, and this year Gain is focused on achieving PoC in GD and PD animal models. IND-enabling studies and Phase 1/2 studies are slated to come over the next two years. “While GM1/Morquio B could potentially bring the first clinical proof-of-concept efficacy and a first-ever STAR molecule to market for Gain Therapeutics,” the 5-star analyst noted. “(Neuronopathic) Gaucher disease (GD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) are the indications attached with blockbuster sales commercially for Gain in the future.” To this end, Singh initiated coverage of Gain with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 114%, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here) One other analyst is currently keeping a tab on GANX, suggesting an identical price target and rating as Singh. All in all, the stock qualifies with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. (See GANX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Alibaba's fate a warning to China’s tech giants?

    Alibaba’s run-in with Chinese regulators has made things tense for its other technology giants.

  • JPMorgan Q1 earnings blow past estimates; Dimon sees 'extremely robust, multi-year growth'

    The firm released $5.2 billion of credit reserves, bolstering EPS.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Use Yields as Your Trading Guide, Not Inflation Expectations

    Gold may have risen following the release of the CPI data, but it was not because of concerns over inflation.

  • Turkey Keeps Rate Unchanged But Drops Tight-Policy Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged but removed a pledge to deliver additional tightening in the first monetary policy meeting under its newly appointed governor.The Monetary Policy Committee held its key rate at 19% Thursday, in line with the forecasts of most analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The two dissenters, HSBC Bank PLC and Capital Economics Ltd, predicted the meeting would deliver a reduction of 50 and 200 basis points, respectively.The lira reversed earlier gains and was trading 0.6% lower at 8.1273 per dollar at 2:39 p.m. in Istanbul.“Demand and cost factors, supply constraints in some sectors, and high levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to the pricing behavior and inflation outlook,” the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said in its statement accompanying the decision. The committee removed a hawkish sentence promising to deliver additional monetary tightening if needed.Installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase, Sahap Kavcioglu was under pressure to reduce rates but has so far signaled he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited.In a written interview with Bloomberg after his appointment last month, Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t view a rate cut at the April 15 Monetary Policy Committee meeting as a given, easing some concerns among investors.“In the midst of tightening global financial conditions and elevated inflation, any premature easing or reference to that, could have undermined hard-earned policy credibility. It was reassuring to hear the CBRT underscore its commitment to policy predictability,” said Ehsan Khoman, Head of Emerging Market Research for Europe, Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai. “The question however still surrounds the execution.”Turkey raised its benchmark by 200 basis points on March 18, at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor, elevating the key rate adjusted for inflation to one of the world’s highest. A professor of banking, Kavcioglu was among the critics of that move, saying it could damage economic growth.Last week, Erdogan said the government was determined to both reduce inflation and cut interest rates to single digits, prompting a slide in the lira. The currency has weakened more than 10% against the dollar since the unexpected appointment of Kavcioglu. Foreign investors sold a net $1.2 billion in Turkish equities and a net $1.25 billion in government bonds and the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index slid 7.6% during the same period.Inflation accelerated to an annual 16.2% through March, up from 15.6% the previous month because of a global oil rally and weaker currency, leaving the new central bank chief little room to enact the interest-rate cuts that would mollify Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation.The decision was accompanied by “reassuring language” that the new governor will take inflation target seriously, said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist of Capital Economics. “But the language also suggests that they are looking for opportunities to lower interest rates.”(Updates with more details from the central bank statement.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise after U.S. inflation not seen rising

    A gauge of global shares rose to record highs on Tuesday, led by surging technology-related stocks, as Treasury bond yields eased after U.S. consumer price data for March showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly. The consumer price index rose 0.6%, the biggest gain since August 2012, as increased vaccinations and fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. "Fed comments continue to be conciliatory."

  • Coinbase valued at $86 billion in choppy Nasdaq debut

    (Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc was valued at $86 billion at the end of its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, in a choppy day of trading when its valuation went as high as $112 billion. Coinbase's stock market debut, done through a direct listing where no shares are sold ahead of the opening, marks another milestone in the development of bitcoin and other digital assets. Coinbase's stock opened at $381 per share, up 52.4% from a reference price of $250 per share set on Tuesday though only 10.9% above the $343.58 volume-weighted average price Coinbase's shares were trading at privately in the first quarter of 2021.

  • From Harvard to Nasdaq listing: Grab CEO's ride to world's biggest SPAC deal

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The CEO of Grab, a popular app to book taxis, order food and make payments in Southeast Asia, has always been determined to win -- from making his firm the best-funded regional start-up to defeating behemoth Uber Technologies. On Tuesday, Anthony Tan set another record when Grab Holdings agreed to list on Nasdaq through a $39.6 billion merger deal with a blank-check company, Altimeter Growth Corp. The transaction will be the world's largest merger involving a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Powell Says U.S. Entering Faster Growth, Though Virus Spike Remains a Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will likely scale back its bond purchases before considering raising interest rates, Chairman Jerome Powell said, hardening expectations on the sequence of its eventual exit from aggressive policy support.“We will reach the time at which we will taper asset purchases when we’ve made substantial further progress toward our goals from last December, when we announced that guidance,” Powell said Wednesday in a virtual event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington. “That would in all likelihood be before -- well before -- the time we consider raising interest rates. We haven’t voted on that order but that is the sense of the guidance.”The appearance was the latest of several by the Fed chair this month, including an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show on Sunday in which he said the economy appears to have turned a corner toward faster growth amid widening vaccinations against Covid-19, but central bankers would not be in a hurry to remove their support.Policy makers will wait until inflation has reached 2% sustainably and the labor-market recovery is complete before considering lifting interest rates, and the combination is unlikely to happen before 2022, he said. Their forecasts last month signaled rates being held near zero through 2023.The U.S. central bank enters its traditional blackout period on public comment on Friday night ahead of the April 27-28 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.“When the purchases go to zero, the size of the balance sheet is constant, and when bonds mature you reinvest them,” Powell said. “And then another step -- and we took this late in the day in the last cycle -- was to allow bonds to start to runoff. And we haven’t decided whether to do that or not.”Powell added that he doesn’t think the Fed would actually sell bonds into the market, something it also didn’t do during the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida made a similar point about the sequencing of the exit strategy in remarks later Wednesday.“We’re going to reduce the pace of purchases at some point and that would occur prior to any decision about lifting off,” he said in response to question during a virtual event hosted by the Shadow Open Market Committee. Noting that he has a “very robust” baseline outlook for U.S. growth in 2021 that could be the fastest in 35 years, Clarida added that policy makers were not going to act on a forecast.“This is going to be outcome based. We’re going to be looking at the labor market indicators and the inflation data as it comes in,” he said.Patience PledgedPowell and his colleagues have pledged to be patient and maintain aggressive monetary policy support, even as the economic recovery from the pandemic picks up speed. That dovish view has helped U.S. stocks reach fresh record highs. Recent data has also painted a brighter picture as vaccinations spread and the economy reopens, with employers adding 916,000 jobs in March.“Most members of the committee did not see raising interest rates until 2024, but that isn’t a committee forecast, it isn’t something we vote on or or act on as a group -- it really is just our assessment,” Powell said. “Markets focus too much on what we call the economic predictions, and I would focus more on on the outcomes that we’ve described.”Fed policy makers substantially lifted their growth and employment forecasts at the central bank’s meeting last month. Their median estimate sees the economy expanding 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate declining to 4.5% by the end of 2021.Powell said the U.S. is going into a period of faster growth and job creation, and that the main risk is another spike in Covid-19 cases due to virus strains that may be more difficult to treat.Minutes of the central bank’s March meeting released April 7 said policy makers expect it will likely be “some time until substantial further progress” was made on employment and inflation. That refers to the threshold they’ve set for scaling back bond purchases of $120 billion a month.(Updates with comments from Clarida in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Small Stocks Crush Malaysia Benchmark, Unseen in Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s main equity index is languishing, but the nation’s small stocks are powering ahead as retail investors pile into a risky corner of the market.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Small Cap Index has jumped 34% from a November low and is trading at the highest level since 2000 relative to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index. The benchmark index is down 1.6% for the year.The outperformance has seen the small-cap index’s market value almost triple from a year earlier to a record 137 billion ringgit ($33 billion), underscoring the growing heft of amateur stock-pickers who drove up market volumes globally last year.READ: GameStop Mania Spreads Half a World Away to Glove MakersAnnual volume for Malaysia’s small stock gauge hit a record 217 billion shares in 2020 amid bets the smaller companies may be more nimble than their bigger counterparts to adapt to the unprecedented changes induced by the pandemic.“Small-cap party is getting a boost from the rising number of retail investors, who usually prefer such names,” said Danny Wong, chief executive officer of Areca Capital Sdn., which had about 1.73 billion ringgit in assets as of April last year. “Prices are no longer cheap. One should stay selective.”The small-cap index retreated 1% on Thursday, the most since March 19, while the KLCI climbed 0.5%.Political uncertainty has weighed on Malaysia’s main stock index along with the slide in the three of the biggest glove makers whose investment appeal has waned from global vaccine rollouts. Top Glove Corp., Supermax Corp. and Hartalega Holdings Bhd. are biggest decliners on the benchmark so far this year.The divergence may persist as smaller firms provide investors an opportunity to bet on “undiscovered growth stocks that could yield higher earnings growth than the KLCI index,” Walter Aw, an analyst at CGS CIMB Research, wrote in a report.CGS-CIMB’s small- and mid-cap corporate access day event held last week drew 145 clients from 65 institutions, he said.(Updates to add market performance in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age

    (Bloomberg) -- The full implications of Beijing’s rapid-fire moves against Jack Ma’s internet empire in recent days won’t be apparent for weeks, but one lesson is already clear: The glory days for China’s technology giants are over.The country’s government imprinted its authority indelibly on the country’s technology industry in the span of a few days. In landmark announcements, it slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for abusing its market dominance, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. On Tuesday, regulators summoned 34 of the country’s largest companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., warning them “the red line of laws cannot be touched.”The unspoken message to Ma and his cohorts was the decade of unfettered expansion that created challengers to Facebook Inc. and Google was at an end. Gone are the days when giants like Alibaba, Ant or Tencent could steamroll incumbents in adjacent businesses with their superior financial might and data hoards.“Between the rules for Ant and the $2.8 billion fine for Alibaba, the golden days are over for China’s big tech firms,” said Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based China Skinny. “Even those who haven’t been targeted to the same extreme will be toning down their expansion strategies and adapting many elements of their business to the new bridled environment.”Tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. Ant in particular will have to find ways to un-tether China’s largest payments service from its fast-growth consumer lending business and shrink its signature Yu’ebao money market fund -- once the world’s largest.Even companies that have been less scrutinized so far -- like Tencent or Meituan and Pinduoduo Inc. -- are likely to see growth opportunities curtailed.The watershed moment was years in the making. In the early part of the last decade, visionary entrepreneurs like Ma and Tencent co-founder Pony Ma (no relation) created multi-billion dollar empires by up-ending businesses from retail to communications, elevating the lives of hundreds of millions and serving as role models for an increasingly affluent younger generation. But the enormous opportunities coupled with years of hyper-growth also fostered a winner-takes-all land-grab mentality that unnerved the Communist Party.Regulators grew concerned as the likes of Alibaba and Tencent aggressively safeguarded and extended their moats, using data to squeeze out rivals or forcing merchants and content publishers into exclusive arrangements. Their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life became more apparent as they became the conduits through which many of the country’s 1.3 billion bought and paid for things -- handing over vast amounts of data on spending behavior. Chief among them were Alibaba and Tencent, who became the industry’s kingmakers by investing billions of dollars into hundreds of startups.All that came to a head in 2020 when Ma -- on the verge of ushering in Ant’s record $35 billion IPO -- publicly denigrated out-of-touch regulators and the “old men” of the powerful banking industry.The unprecedented series of regulatory actions since encapsulates how Beijing is now intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants, a broad campaign that’s wiped roughly $200 billion off Alibaba’s valuation since October. The e-commerce giant’s speedy capitulation after a four-month probe underscores its vulnerability to further regulatory action.Chinese titans from Tencent to Meituan are next up in the cross-hairs because they’re the dominant players in their respective fields. Regulators may focus on delivery giant Meituan’s historical practice of forced exclusivity -- particularly as it expands into burgeoning areas like community e-commerce -- while investigating Tencent’s dominant gaming service and whether its messaging platform WeChat excludes competitors, Credit Suisse analysts Kenneth Fong and Ashley Xu wrote Tuesday.“The days of reckless expansion and wild growth are gone forever, and from now on the development of these firms is likely going to be put under strict government control. That’s going to be the case in the foreseeable future,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Companies will have to face the reality that they need to streamline their non-core businesses and reduce their influence across industries. The cases of Alibaba and Ant will prompt peers to take the initiative to restructure, using them as the reference.”The revamp of Ant -- a sprawling financial titan once worth as much as $320 billion -- is a case in point. In its ruling, the People’s Bank of China said it wanted to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital” and ensure that all of Ant’s financial business will be regulated under a single holding company.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysAnt Group’s prospects could wane further after China halts improper linking of Alipay payments with Ant’s other products. New curbs on Yu’ebao also hurts its wealth business. Alipay’s 711 million active users are its potential fintech-product buyers. Ant’s valuation could now be near banks we cover (average 5x forward earnings) compared with over 30x at its IPO attempt.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.Ma’s company will likely have to apply and register to get into any new areas of finance in future -- a potential ordeal given the infamously creaky wheels of Beijing bureaucracy. It faces restrictions in every key business -- from payments and wealth management to credit lending.The company’s most lucrative credit lending arm will be capped based on registered capital. It must fold its Huabei and Jiebei loan units -- which had 1.7 trillion yuan ($260 billion) of outstanding loans between them as of June -- into a new national company that will likely raise more capital to support its operations. And Ant must reduce its Yu’ebao money market wing, which encompasses a self-operated Tianhong Yu’ebao fund that held $183 billion of assets as of the end of 2020, making it one of the largest pools of wealth in the world.Alibaba appears to have got off lightly in comparison. While the $2.8 billion was triple the previous record set by Qualcomm Inc.’s 2015 penalty, it amounts to under 5% of the company’s annual revenue. Far more insidious however is the threat of future action and the dampening effect it will have on Alibaba.The fine came with a plethora of “rectifications” that Alibaba will have to put in place -- such as curtailing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or a competing platform. Executives also volunteered to open up Alibaba’s marketplaces more, lower costs for merchants while spending “billions of yuan” to help its clients handle e-commerce.Ant will likewise have to tame its market share grab in payments. Changes to that business, which is fending off Tencent’s WeChat Pay, were among the top priorities regulators outlined. Ant pledged to return the business “to its origin” by focusing on micro-payments and convenience for users.The most amorphous yet dire threat lies in the simple principle implicit in regulators’ pronouncements over the past few days: that Beijing will brook no monopolies that threaten its hold on power.The central bank warned in draft rules released previously that any non-bank payment company with half of the market for online transactions -- or two entities with a combined two-thirds share -- could be subject to antitrust probes. If a monopoly is confirmed, the State Council or cabinet has powers to levy a plethora of penalties, including breaking up the entity.That’s an entrepreneur’s ultimate nightmare.“Everyone is on the regulators’ radar, and it really depends on each one’s reaction next,” Chanson & Co.’s Shen said. “It’s better to take the initiative to self-rectify, rather than having to go through restructuring ordered by the regulators, which may not have your best interests in mind.”(Updates with a graphic of this week’s stock gyrations in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Insatiable Stock Bulls Demand More of Rally Running on Euphoria

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s just a quarter of the way through 2021 and stocks have already leaped past Wall Street’s year-end forecasts. They’ve jumped 10% and priced in so much optimism that it will take two more years for earnings to catch up.Is that enough for bulls? Nope. In a market that has plowed through records once every five days, the only things expanding faster than valuations are investor expectations. At Citigroup, an indicator that compares levels of panic to euphoria in the market has been pinned on elation all year, while a Bank of America model weighing optimism among sell-side analysts sits at a 10-year high.To be sure, animal spirits have calmed at the market’s loopiest edge, with penny-stock volume down and the meme craze receding. But robust appetite persists in its tamer -- and still speculative -- districts. And while fortunes would have been sacrificed repeatedly by anyone expecting this rally to overheat, the juxtaposition of stretched sentiment and a still-healing economy is a source of growing anxiety for professionals.“It is strange to see these sentiment measures elevated at the same time the economy is still recovering,” said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank. “We’ve had a shot in the arm with respect to fiscal and monetary stimulus” and its impact on the economy “is likely to continue for a while longer, but at some point it’d fade.”Not that there aren’t a lot of reasons to stay optimistic, with many data points coming in stronger than expected, vaccine rollouts (mostly) continuing and earnings expected to buttress the bull case. Taking any single sentiment indicator at face value and relying on it as a sell signal could have meant missing out on one of the largest year-over-year rallies ever recorded.Sentiment readings “are hovering at extremely high levels and we could have been worried about them three months ago -- we could have been worried about them one month ago,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Bloomberg TV. “They are telling us that the gains are going to be harder to come by, that if we do get negative catalysts, we are vulnerable to the downside. But I think it’s hard to view any of this data as an automatic sell signal right now.”Doubters point to everything from potential Fed tapering and tax hikes to the potential for fatigue among retail investors. A look under the surface already shows a shift in leadership that’s tilting toward companies whose growth is seen as more resilient during an economic slowdown. The frenetic buying of cyclical shares like energy and banks has cooled during the past month. Vaulting back to the top of the leader board are defensive stocks like technology, real estate and utilities.Bank of America’s “sell side indicator,” which aggregates the average recommended equity allocation by strategists, has risen for a third month to a 10-year high. But the cyclical rebound, vaccines and stimulus are all largely priced in already, wrote strategists led by Savita Subramanian. Meanwhile, a record amount of equity funds is being absorbed: Inflows to stocks over the past five months, at $576 billion, exceed inflows from the prior 12 years, according to the bank.Citigroup’s panic/euphoria model, which tracks metrics from options trading to short sales and fund flows, has remained in “euphoric” territory for much of this year, “generating a 100% historical probability of down markets in the next 12 months at current levels,” according to the bank’s chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich.Options traders are placing bets the calm won’t last. The middle part of the VIX curve shows many are expecting volatility to pick up, with the spread between the VIX -- the market’s fear gauge -- and futures on implied 30-day volatility four months from now near the highest level in about five years. One trader last week wagered that the fear gauge will rise toward 40, and won’t be lower than 25, in July. The trader appears to have bought a total of about 200,000 call contracts, an amount almost as big as the total daily volume of VIX calls, based on the 20-day average.“Sentiment -- it’s not usually enough on its own to tip a bull market over, but it does mean that if there is something that causes the broad market to flinch, it can sell off quicker and harder,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “When sentiment is running this hot, you’re hitting a new all-time high every day, at some point there will be a correction. Paying up for protection, if you have short-term money, makes plenty of sense.”Going all-in on equities for fear of missing out -- while staying protected against any downturn -- is the preferred posture of hedge funds. Lured by an almost uninterrupted rally since November, the industry has boosted their net exposure to equities to multi-year highs. Meanwhile, they’ve stepped up hedging through macro products such as index futures and exchange-traded funds. Their short sales on ETFs, for instance, increased 11% this year through March 26, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The hedged-long approach has gained traction on Wall Street. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou recommended investors hold on to risky assets such as stocks but add hedges through options in credit and stocks. One looming risk for the market is a continuing retreat from retail investors, a steadfast driver behind the yearlong bull market, they said.“We don’t believe that the equity bull market is yet exhausted,” the strategists wrote in the note. But “there is clear evidence of elevated equity positioning by retail investors and thus a vulnerability for the equity market going forward,” they said.Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group, says his firm is looking for ways to de-risk its portfolios. “People are seeing the recovery, they’re seeing good things happening today, which is great, but it’s a classic case of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ and what they should be doing is looking six-to-nine months from now,” he said. “There are many headwinds that are going to hit the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which house high-flying technology names that flourished during coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

  • Euro Area’s $714 Billion Boom Hope Hinges on Senior Savers

    (Bloomberg) -- For the euro area to achieve a jumpstart in economic growth with a consumption boom, a whole generation of citizens who hoard money rather than spend it would need to seize the day and splash out.That’s because a mass of savings built up by wealthier households stuck at home without restaurant visits or vacations during the coronavirus crisis is concentrated among older Europeans, who are less likely to open their wallets than younger counterparts.Whether that cohort of consumers will break with the norm and use their freedom to go out and spend when the pandemic abates is crucial in judging the recovery of most advanced economies. It’s most important in Europe however, which has the highest median age of any region of the world.The wall of money that could be unleashed is vast, with Barclays Plc estimating accumulated excess savings at 600 billion euros ($714 billion). But that bank is among those concerned that the clustering of that wealth among citizens known to be conservative with their cash may limit any benefits.“You should have a gradual release of savings,” said Davide Oneglia, an economist at TS Lombard. “Perhaps less pronounced than many expect, because a lot of these savings are sealed in a sector where households are particularly wealthy and less inclined to consume.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“We estimate 300 billion euros more than might normally be expected poured into bank accounts last year. That cash pile is the biggest upside risk to our economic forecasts, if only consumers feel safe enough to spend it.”-Maeva Cousin. To read the full report click hereDeutsche Bank AG estimates pent-up demand could add about 1 percentage point to 2021 growth -- a sizable chunk for an economy the International Monetary Fund sees expanding 4.4%. UBS Group AG economist Dean Turner sees savings constituting a “substantial proportion” of the post-pandemic rebound, with consumer expenditure growth of 2.9% this year.Such a quantum would be critical to fueling a euro-area boom, not least because the region needs additional growth drivers as its recovery, hindered by slow vaccinations, lags that of the U.S. and China. Germany’s prolonged lockdowns prompted research institutes there to cut their joint 2021 growth forecast by a full percentage point to 3.7% on Thursday. Retail-sales data for the euro-area show spending on goods has generally held up well, even during later lockdowns. But it’s less clear how much of a rebound there will be in consumer-facing services when businesses reopen.Policy makers aren’t holding their breath. European Central Bank data show extra cash chiefly accrued to those older than 50 over the past year, while people aged 16 to 49, with a greater propensity to spend and a higher risk of unemployment, saw their financial situation deteriorate.For Gloria Sattél and Alfons Pribek, an Austrian couple whose pre-crisis spending habits included frequent restaurant meals, regular opera and theater visits, week-long spa stays twice a year and also trips to Greece, Germany and France, an end to lockdowns might not revive their old consumption habits any time soon.“We’ll be heading to the spa as soon as it opens, but beyond that we’re holding off on planning anything,” said Sattél, 78, who lives with her 81-year-old husband in central Vienna. “We’ve been generous with ourselves in the last year, but there’s money left over and there simply won’t be that many opportunities to spend it.”With such people in mind, the ECB is taking a cautious view. Its latest forecasts assume the savings rate, which nearly doubled to 25% during lockdowns last year, would eventually return to pre-crisis levels -- while excess hoarding during the period wouldn’t be substantially reduced.Cash HoardThe sheer size of the cash hoard waiting on the sidelines is giving some euro-zone officials pause for thought about the possibility of a spending binge. The Bundesbank reckons excess savings in Germany increased by 110 billion euros last year, and its counterpart in France estimates households there hoarded as much as 120 billion euros.Even so, a recent German survey suggests pent-up demand is much lower than additional savings. There’s also the issue of economic uncertainty, which may brake spending, particularly if people worry their jobs might be on the line once labor-market support programs expire.“The absolutely key factor for transforming these savings into spending and direct support for activity is confidence,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Culture radio this week.European Commission data show euro-area households’ savings patterns are improving though their interest in a major purchase over the next 12 months is still only somewhat above average.“People are aware that a lot of government support underpinning the economy and the labor market specifically will have to be unwound,” said Aline Schuiling, economist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “So they’re cautious about spending money on things that aren’t essential.”(Updates with German economic outlook in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS commissioner says the child credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease

    Global stock markets pushed to record highs on Wednesday as bond yields eased, after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the economy re-opens. With fears receding for now that a strong inflation reading might endanger the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance, European shares opened 0.1% higher. Gains were capped after Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use in the country after six women developed rare blood clots.

  • TSMC Lifts Targets After Warning Chip Crunch May Spill Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. warned that a global shortage of semiconductors across industries from automaking to consumer electronics may extend into 2022, prompting the linchpin chipmaker to lift targets on spending and growth for this year.The world’s largest contract chipmaker said Thursday that its auto industry clients can expect chip shortages to begin easing next quarter, alleviating some of the supply disruptions that have forced the likes of General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. to curtail production. But overall deficits of critical semiconductors will last throughout 2021 and potentially into next year, Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei told analysts on a conference call.TSMC now expects investments of about $30 billion on capacity expansions and upgrades this year, after spending $8.8 billion in the first three months, Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said. The company had previously forecast spending of as much as $28 billion. Sales in the June quarter may be between $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion, beating the average $12.8 billion seen by analysts, though its target for gross margin came in below expectations at 49.5% to 51.5%. Full-year revenue may climb 20% in dollar terms, ahead of the “mid-teens” growth predicted in January.“We see the demand continue to be high,” Wei said. “In 2023, I hope we can offer more capacity to support our customers. At that time, we’ll start to see the supply chain tightness release a little bit.”TSMC joins a growing number of industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Foxconn Technology Group that warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. While Taiwan’s largest chipmaker has kept its fabs running at “over 100% utilization,” the firm doesn’t have enough capacity to satisfy all its customers and it has pledged to invest $100 billion over the next three years to expand.Read more: See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to CarsSemiconductor shortages are cascading through the global economy. Automakers like Ford, Nissan Motor Co.and Volkswagen AG have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than $60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year. The situation is likely get worse before it gets better: a rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swaths of U.S. production, while a fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. warned of a “serious imbalance” in the industry.With major American carmakers and other gadget suppliers facing a prolonged shortage of chips, U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed $50 billion to bolster semiconductor research and manufacturing at home. The initiative could aid TSMC’s plan to build a cutting-edge fab in Arizona this year that could cost $12 billion.TSMC is “happy” to support chip manufacturing in the U.S., though research and development and the majority of production will continue to remain in Taiwan, executives said on Thursday. They reiterated that construction of their plant in Arizona will begin this year.Read more: Why Shortages of a $1 Chip Sparked Crisis in Global EconomyNet income for the January-March period climbed 19% to NT$139.7 billion ($4.9 billion), beating the average analyst estimate of NT$136.2 billion, buoyed by demand for high-performance computing (HPC) equipment and a milder seasonal effect on smartphone demand. Gross margin for the quarter eased to 52.4% from 54% in the three months prior, due in part to relatively lower levels of utilization and exchange-rate fluctuations. First-quarter revenue rose 17% to NT$362.4 billion, according to a company statement last week.The company said Thursday it now expects to be able to achieve the higher end of its compound annual growth rate target of 10% to 15% for the five years to 2025, citing its investment spending plans.“TSMC’s statement that the chip crunch may spill into 2022 will smooth over concerns that chip demand may fall on overbooking later this year and further boost investors’ confidence in the overall semiconductor demand in the long run,” said Elsa Cheng, an analyst at GF Securities.Shares of TSMC have more than doubled over the past year. The stock advanced 1.1% on Thursday, before the company reported earnings.TSMC’s most-advanced technologies continued to account for nearly half of revenue in the March quarter, with 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer processes contributing 14% and 35% of sales, respectively. By business segment, its smartphone business amounted for about 45% of revenue, while HPC increased to more than a third, reflecting sustained demand for devices and internet servers even as economies start to emerge from the pandemic.“We are seeing stronger engagement with more customers on 5-nm and 3-nm, in fact the engagement is so strong that we have to really prepare the capacity for it,” Wei said. Smartphones and HPC will be the main drivers for demand of 5-nm, which will contribute around 20% of wafer revenue this year.TSMC Is On Fire. Just Beware of the Flames: Tim Culpan(Updates with company comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Hits $100 Billion Then Slips in Landmark Crypto Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. soared above a $112 billion valuation in its trading debut Wednesday, then slipped back below its opening price as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks fell across the board.The massive valuation, which dwarfs more traditional financial companies including Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc. and Nasdaq Inc. itself, is a landmark moment for the crypto industry and for Coinbase, which was started almost a decade ago when few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many exchanges were run by amateurs from their garages and homes.Coinbase shares traded at $332.99 apiece on Nasdaq at 2:56 p.m., after earlier climbing as high as $429.54. Bitcoin, which along with Ethereum made up 56% of Coinbase’s 2020 trading revenue, dipped below $62,000 after earlier hitting a record price.The early rally isn’t just a mark of success for Coinbase, which was valued at just $8 billion in its most recent funding round in 2018. It’s also a win for Nasdaq, which hosted its first direct listing after beating out the New York Stock Exchange for Coinbase’s debut. Coinbase is the biggest company to take the direct listing route to market.Coinbase Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said in an interview Wednesday morning that one of the reasons that the company picked Nasdaq was because the bourse offered the ticker symbol “COIN,” which wasn’t part of the New York Stock Exchange’s pitch.“Ultimately that they had the ticker COIN, and that was a really great ticker for us to get,” Haas said.Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization. Every major direct listing has so far opened significantly above its reference price, with Roblox shares debuting at $64 each –- 42% higher than the number set by the exchange.Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly $90 billion valuation in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade its private stock before the company went public.Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert, who’s built an empire that spans the crypto world, tweeted Tuesday that his shares would definitely not be changing hands at the reference price, in an early sign that the stock was set for a pop at the open.Direct listings are an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times. Until Wednesday, every company to pursue one -- including Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and most recently Roblox Corp. -- listed on the New York Stock Exchange.As well as the ticker, Nasdaq’s ability to provide a private market for the shares, as well as services it offers such as investor relations work, were among its selling points to Coinbase, according to a person familiar with the matter.Appropriately for a company that in May said it was committing to a “remote-first” work culture and doesn’t list a headquarters on its filing, Coinbase’s pitch meetings with Nasdaq happened virtually, the person added.“We evaluated both NYSE and Nasdaq and ultimately felt that the Nasdaq platform was aligned with our value as a tech company,” Haas said.In a direct listing, a company’s shares begin trading without it issuing new shares to raise capital. That avoids diluting the shares and also, unlike a traditional IPO, often allows the company’s existing investors to put their shares on the market without waiting for lockup period -- typically six months -- to expire.Luring Coinbase was a win for Nasdaq, whose years-long fight for a larger share of mega listings gained traction in the past year. Half of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs, excluding blank-check companies, were on on Nasdaq, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That included the third largest, Airbnb Inc.’s $3.8 billion IPO in December, which was the biggest listing on Nasdaq since Facebook Inc.’s $16 billion monolith in 2012.Crypto UpstartsPutting his trust in the stock exchange is Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, who started the company with Fred Ehrsam in 2012. Unlike most rivals, Coinbase’s founders always envisioned strict regulatory compliance as a cornerstone of the operation, which has helped the exchange to grow in the U.S., where many early Bitcoin traders and investors were located.Ehrsam left the company in 2017, and is now investing in crypto startups. Both Armstrong and Ehrsam own huge swaths of Coinbase.Coinbase last week said it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.“They are going to build out a full financial services company,” said Barry Schuler, a co-founder of Coinbase investor DFJ Growth who until last year sat on the company’s board. “Like a crypto version of a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley.”Skeptics, RegulationThe company’s rapid growth hasn’t been without controversy, ranging from frequent outages during periods of heavy trading to new restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last fall. In March, Coinbase also settled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million, after the agency said the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.Then there are the crypto skeptics, as well as the regulators around the world who are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on Bitcoin’s usefulness as a currency.European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel, in an interview this month with Der Spiegel, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value.”A publicly traded Coinbase was unimaginable several years back when Wall Street was full of crypto bears including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, who once called Bitcoin “a fraud.”Dimon later said he regretted saying that. His bank as well as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised on Coinbase’s direct listing.“I don’t think we sought Wall Street’s approval but we did seek to bring more transparency to crypto and to introduce crypto to more and more users,” Coinbase’s Hass said.Crypto Partners“Wall Street can become trader of crypto. They are going to be partners of us going forward,” she said.Coinbase’s early investors are celebrating.“I think Coinbase is this decade’s Microsoft, Netscape, Google or Facebook,” Garry Tan, founder and managing partner at Initialized Capital and an early-stage Coinbase investor, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.