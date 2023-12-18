AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.6x AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

AZZ certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. The P/E is probably high because investors think the company will continue to navigate the broader market headwinds better than most. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is AZZ's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, AZZ would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 6.9%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 371% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 32% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that AZZ's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that AZZ maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

