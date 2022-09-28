U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,649.75
    -11.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,166.00
    -37.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,252.00
    -81.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,667.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    +0.63 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.80
    +0.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9575
    -0.0023 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.35
    +1.09 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0059 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6500
    -0.1410 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,010.50
    -1,214.80 (-6.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.80
    -24.33 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.03
    -21.56 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

AZZ Inc. to Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating solutions, coil coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered solutions, will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The Company will issue a press release reporting second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results before the market opens on October 11, 2022.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coatings services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services. (PRNewsfoto/AZZ Inc.)
AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coatings services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services. (PRNewsfoto/AZZ Inc.)

Conference Call Details
Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9499 or (412) 317-5497 (international). A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at http://www.azz.com/investor-relations.

A replay of the call will be available at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 2145531, through October 18, 2022, or by visiting http://www.azz.com/investor-relations for the next 90 days.

About AZZ Inc.
AZZ Inc. is a global provider of galvanizing and a variety of metal coating and coil coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered solutions to a broad range of markets, including but not limited to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets.  The Company's Metal Coatings segment is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, to the North American steel fabrication industry.  The Company's Precoat Metals segment is the leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America.  Precoat engages in the advanced application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added solutions for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction, agricultural, appliance, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets.  The Company's Infrastructure Solutions segment is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy and waste management markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our products and services, including demand by the power generation markets, electrical transmission and distribution markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets.  In addition, within each of the markets we serve, our customers and our operations could potentially continue to be adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental issued mandates regarding the same. We could also experience additional increases in labor costs, components and raw materials, including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition or disposition opportunities; currency exchange rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions.  AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications
AZZ Inc.
(817) 810-0095
www.azz.com

Investor Contact:
Joe Dorame, Managing Partner Lytham Partners
(602) 889-9700
www.lythampartners.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azz-inc-to-review-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-tuesday-october-11-2022-301634928.html

SOURCE AZZ Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • Dow Jones Futures Cut Losses On Bank Of England Reversal; Apple Falls On iPhone Report, Biogen Soars On Alzheimer's Drug

    Apple is curbing iPhone production. The 10-year yield hit 4%, until the Bank of England stepped in. A Biogen Alzheimer's drug shows promise.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 'Biggest crash in world history': Robert Kiyosaki issues another dire warning and now avoids ‘anything that can be printed’ — here are 3 hard assets he likes instead

    Things are bad. But at least ‘you can eat’ one of these assets.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- After some of the most dramatic declines in global financial markets since the Federal Reserve began lifting borrowing costs six months ago, authorities in Asia are stepping up efforts to prevent a downward spiral.South Korea joined a growing list of interventions on Wednesday, with the central bank saying it will buy as much as $2.1 billion worth of sovereign debt. In Taiwan, officials have floated currency controls and signaled a readiness to ban stock short sales. China has ins

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.87, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock hasn't had the best 2022. Share performance trailed the wider market through mid-September, thanks partly to a general distaste for tech and growth stocks and partly because of a growth hangover in key areas like PC and video game software. The business has several promising growth avenues ahead, including cloud services and an eventual rebound in areas like gaming.

  • Tesla Expected to Record Blockbuster Q3 Deliveries

    The stock could surge as optimism surrounds its deliveries report

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Element Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. Jeffrey Talpins is the Chief Investment Officer […]

  • Cruise Line Stocks Jumped Today -- but Why?

    The stock market woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, and shares of many companies pushed higher. Among those that gained notably were cruise lines, which have faced a number of headwinds as interest rates rose, fear of recession increased, and high oil prices further boosted their expenses. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 7.3% in early trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was up by as much as 7.2%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, climbing 8.5%.

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Annaly Capital Management's Rare 3-Standard Deviation Selloff

    The effects of rising interest rates continue to hit markets and none more so than in the mortgage sector. The amount of selling lately, for example, in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is remarkable for its extraordinary downward pressure on price levels. Here’s the daily price chart, to show you how extreme this is: [Chart 1] The upper and lower bands represent two standard deviations from the mean price — the mean is the dotted line in between them. Technical analyst John Bollinger

  • Chip Stocks Fall on Report Apple Is Scrapping Boost to iPhone Production

    Shares of Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor fall on a report the tech giant is scrapping plans to increase iPhone production following weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Bank of England forced to intervene over ‘material risk’ to UK economy - live updates

    IMF urges Truss to reverse top rate tax cut in rare intervention Moody's threatens to downgrade UK credit rating after tax cuts FTSE 100 drops as much as 2pc; Pound falls back below $1.07 Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Liz Truss must choose between a fiscal U-turn and a housing crash Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter