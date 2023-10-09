AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.17

AZZ Inc.'s (NYSE:AZZ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 1st of November. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is around the industry average.

AZZ's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, AZZ was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 22.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

AZZ Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.56 total annually to $0.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

AZZ Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that AZZ has been growing its earnings per share at 7.5% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for AZZ's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

AZZ Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think AZZ might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, AZZ has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

