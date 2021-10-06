Azzad Asset Management named to CNBC FA 100

Falls Church, Virginia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Socially responsible registered investment adviser Azzad Asset Management announced today that it has been named to the CNBC FA 100, a ranked list of advisory firms that offer the most comprehensive planning and financial services to help clients navigate their financial lives.

The firm said in a statement: "Being named to the CNBC FA 100 is an important recognition of Azzad's philosophy and mission. We help our clients navigate the complex financial industry and optimize their financial plans through our faith-based, personalized approach. We are grateful to receive such a prestigious distinction and congratulate our peers included on the list."

CNBC's special report, located at CNBC.com/FA100, features articles that include a closer look at how the firms were chosen, insights from investment professionals on diversity within the industry and how firms are building financial psychology into their practices.

Results were determined based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions, taking into consideration disclosures, number of years in the business, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and country of domicile.

About Azzad Asset Management

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad is a member of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.

