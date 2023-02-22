U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.02
    +2.68 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,122.46
    -7.13 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,523.26
    +30.96 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.75
    +13.53 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.01
    -2.35 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.60
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0390 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9110
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,883.39
    -710.71 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.11
    -5.52 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Azzur Group Appoints New Leadership for Los Angeles Consulting Office

·2 min read

Eight-year company veteran, Joey Capone, appointed Co-Practice Leader of Consulting Services for Azzur Los Angeles, joining Emily Hess in leading California-based GxP consulting and advisory company

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support continued company growth and best meet the demands of the business, Azzur Group announces a new senior leadership appointment. Joey Capone will join Emily Hess as Co-Practice Leader of Consulting Services for Azzur Los Angeles.

Joey Capone Appointed Co-Practice Leader for Azzur Los Angeles
Joey Capone Appointed Co-Practice Leader for Azzur Los Angeles

Joey has over a decade of life sciences experience and has been a member of the Azzur Group team for more than eight years, where he joined as a consultant. He began his career in validation at a sterile injectable facility, and eventually gained experience in a wide variety of commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) disciplines, such as manufacturing equipment modifications, control system upgrades, and process validation; he also performed requalification of critical equipment and controlled temperature units. After joining Azzur, he drove projects for engineering, including Annex 11 remediation, packaging line modifications, and serialization implementation, as well as corrective and preventive actions management (CAPA).

"I have had the opportunity to wear many hats at Azzur," said Joey Capone, Co-Practice Leader, Azzur Los Angeles. "I now develop and co-lead our Los Angeles consulting practice, ensuring our services meet the demands of the market with the goal to help our customers accelerate their commercial readiness and provide high-quality products to our patients."

Emily Hess has been practice leader of Azzur Los Angeles since July 2021. Joey joins her in developing strategic initiatives and implementing special projects to improve internal systems and processes for Azzur while extensively supporting account management, business development, and the execution of technical projects.

"We're excited to announce the promotion of Joey Capone to Co-Practice Leader of Consulting Services at Azzur Group," said Chris Mansur, President of Azzur Consulting. "With Joey's tenure at Azzur Group and his knowledge of GxP services, he's able to serve the distinct needs of our clients in the greater Los Angeles area, continuing to expand our portfolio of services from Discovery to Delivery."

For more information, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group
From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

AzzurGroup_Logo (PRNewsfoto/Azzur Group)
AzzurGroup_Logo (PRNewsfoto/Azzur Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azzur-group-appoints-new-leadership-for-los-angeles-consulting-office-301753502.html

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • 16,000 Amazon workers have joined a Slack channel and launched a petition to fight CEO Andy Jassy’s mandate to return to the office

    Staff have called on Amazon to remember its mission to be “Earth’s Best Employer” and let them work on a more hybrid basis, instead of coming back to the office three days a week.

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • New emergency bid to appeal, block huge Nevada lithium mine

    Conservationists are seeking an emergency court order to block construction of a Nevada lithium mine after a U.S. judge directed a federal agency to revisit part of its approval of the plans but allowed construction to go forward in the meantime. Four environmental groups want U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno to temporarily halt any work at a subsidiary of Lithium Americas’ mine near the Oregon border until they can appeal her ruling earlier this month to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest Airlines Has Another Huge Worker Problem (Beyond Its Pilots)

    The airline has built its reputation on the backs of one group of employees and those workers are angry at how they're being treated.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • The surprising companies one firm thinks will benefit from the AI 'tidal wave'

    If you’re wondering how to trade the AI craze spurred by ChatGPT, researchers at Baird say they have you covered.

  • ZipRecruiter Stock Plunges; Company Warns Hiring Slowdown Will Hit Revenue

    Shares of ZipRecruiter were down 22% Wednesday after the company said it expects its revenue to fall this year because of a hiring slowdown. The online hiring platform noted the slowdown when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Tuesday. The company also shared some downbeat observations about the year ahead, saying job postings in its marketplace remained in line with the low point of the 2022 holiday season, rather than increasing in January as usual—and it expects January's trends to cont

  • Tesla Is Dusting Off a Strategy From Henry Ford to Navigate an Uncertain Market

    Tesla's deal to secure another battery material is just another in a long list of examples. The auto industry is vertically integrating again.

  • China’s Binge on Russian Oil Hits African, South American Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China scoops up more and more discounted Russian oil, producers in Africa and South America are losing out.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackAngola is am