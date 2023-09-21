B+S Banksysteme (ETR:DTD2) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into B+S Banksysteme (ETR:DTD2), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on B+S Banksysteme is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = €200k ÷ (€27m - €7.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, B+S Banksysteme has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 12%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for B+S Banksysteme compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is B+S Banksysteme's ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at B+S Banksysteme. To be more specific, the ROCE was 17% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on B+S Banksysteme becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 58% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, B+S Banksysteme does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

