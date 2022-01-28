U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,338.16
    +11.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,073.75
    -87.03 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,437.67
    +84.89 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.44
    -19.85 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.84
    +1.23 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -11.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.34 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1167
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8020
    -0.0050 (-0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1370
    -0.1650 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,203.84
    +571.52 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.70
    +0.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.76
    -110.55 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

B. Braun Receives FDA Approval of Daytona Beach Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Site

·2 min read

Increased availability of IV solutions to address shortages stemming from ongoing COVID-19 crisis

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, today announced that the company has received final approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Daytona Beach, FL. The site will produce 0.9% Sodium Chloride for Injection available in B. Braun's Excel® Plus IV Bags in 1,000 mL and 500 mL sizes. Consistent with B. Braun's decades-long commitment to protect patients from exposure to harmful chemicals, the Excel Plus IV bags are not made with PVC, DEHP or natural rubber latex.

Daytona Beach Facility
Daytona Beach Facility

The new Daytona Beach facility is part of B. Braun's commitment to invest over $1 billion dollars to alleviate IV fluid shortages by creating additional supply and manufacturing capacity in the United States. Together with B. Braun's existing IV solutions plant in Irvine, CA, the company now has strategic manufacturing locations on both coasts. "FDA approval of our state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Daytona Beach is a win for patients across the United States," said Jean-Claude Dubacher, Chairman and CEO of B. Braun of America. "By investing in domestic manufacturing, we are helping to ensure a reliable and consistent supply of vital IV fluids that healthcare providers rely on to treat patients, especially as COVID-19 continues to endanger our communities."

"IV solutions shortages can cause serious implications for patient care and put providers in the position of delaying patient treatments or using alternative techniques," said Wes Cetnarowski, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. "Increased manufacturing capacity for solutions could not come at a better time for both patients and providers."

Delivery of products from the Daytona Beach facility are expected to begin in late February.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

B. Braun Sharing Expertise (PRNewsfoto/B. Braun Medical Inc.)
B. Braun Sharing Expertise (PRNewsfoto/B. Braun Medical Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-braun-receives-fda-approval-of-daytona-beach-pharmaceutical-manufacturing-site-301470695.html

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • TG Therapeutics Falls 30% As CEO Discloses Partial Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trials

    TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) CEO Michael Weiss said that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on some combination candidate studies for leukemia and lymphoma. Speaking at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference, Weiss disclosed that FDA placed partial holds on studies of the U2 combination UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Weiss noted that the updated overall survival (OS) prelimin

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • Second and third generation COVID vaccines are coming, author says

    In a new interview, author Gregory Zuckerman says pharma companies will develop "second and third generation" COVID-19 vaccines that may protect against additional ailments, including the common flu.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were crashing 32.3% lower this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The steep decline came after Opko and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced after the market close on Jan. 21, 2022 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FAD) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Regulatory Filing for approval of human growth hormone somatrogon. The FDA's decision was surprising considering that the human growth hormone has already received approvals in several other countries.

  • Why Cortexyme's Stock Is Crashing Today

    The FDA's latest move regarding one of this biopharma's investigational drugs all but slams the door shut on its future.

  • Regeneron, Sanofi withdraw application for Libtaya as a cervical cancer treatment in the U.S.

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the company and Sanofi said they will no longer seek Food and Drug Administration approval for Libtaya as a second-line treatment for cervical cancer. The therapy is currently approved to treat two forms of skin cancer and a type of lung cancer. The companies said they made the decision to withdraw the application for Libtaya because they were not able to "align" on post-marketing studies with the FDA; h

  • ‘Stealth Omicron’ Subvariant Makes It To U.S.: What To Know

    The World Health Organization is watching BA.2, a new variant within the omicron variant, but hasn’t declared it a “variant of concern.”

  • If You're Vaccinated, These Are the Major Omicron Symptoms, Doctors Say

    The Omicron variant has been spreading so quickly that it has caused a surge of new COVID cases in the U.S. much like the previously dominant Delta variant. But unlike Delta, Omicron also appears to be causing a much higher number of breakthrough infections. Doctors have confirmed that both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people can catch this variant, although they might experience vastly different illnesses. In fact, there are COVID symptoms that are much more likely to occur in vaccinated p

  • Free N95 Masks Available At PA CVS, Walmart And Walgreens Soon

    Federal officials are working with CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and more to bring free N95 masks in varying sizes to PA stores this week.

  • Charlotte's Web Names Jade Proudman Global Brand Ambassador

    (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp extract wellness products, has named Jade Proudman, the Chief Executive Officer of Savage Cabbage, one of the oldest and most trusted CBD companies in the UK, as a Global Brand Ambassador for Charlotte's Web.

  • Philips Recalls Trilogy Evo Ventilators, Repair Kits For Potential Health Risks

    The FDA has classified Koninklijke Philips NV's (NYSE: PHG) expanded recall of certain ventilators late last year as Class 1, or the most serious type of recall. According to the FDA announcement, a Philips supplier had incorrectly used the polyurethane foam, which is intended to reduce sound and vibration, in one of the parts of the Trilogy Evo ventilators. This issue was identified during lab testing, according to the regulator. Also See: Philips Registers 10% Comparable Sales Decline In Q4. T

  • Paris hospitals chief sparks debate on whether unvaccinated patients should pay for treatment

    The head of the Paris hospitals system has set off a fierce debate by questioning whether people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to have their treatment covered by public health insurance. Under France's universal healthcare system, all COVID-19 patients who end up in intensive care are fully covered for their treatment, which costs about 3,000 euros ($3,340) per day and typically lasts a week to 10 days. "When free and efficient drugs are available, should people be able to renounce it without consequences ... while we struggle to take care of other patients?" Paris AP-HP hospitals system chief Martin Hirsch said on French television on Wednesday.

  • Outrage as Alex Berenson baselessly tells Tucker Carlson ‘dangerous’ vaccines should be ‘withdrawn’

    Anti-vaxxer segment described as ‘criminal’ and a ‘death panel’

  • Is the omicron variant Mother Nature’s way of vaccinating the masses and curbing the pandemic?

    Preliminary research suggests that the omicron variant may potentially induce a robust immune response. Olga Siletskaya/Moment via Getty ImagesIn the short time since the omicron variant was identified in South Africa in November 2021, researchers have quickly learned that it has three unique characteristics: It spreads efficiently and quickly, it generally causes milder disease than previous variants and it may confer strong protection against other variants such as delta. This has many people

  • Meghan McCain describes intense battle with COVID-19: 'I am still fearful of the unknown long-term side effects'

    Though McCain and husband Ben Domenech are both fully vaccinated, she said that they got “very sick.”

  • Need an at-home COVID-19 test? These FDA-authorized options are in stock

    An infectious disease expert weighs in on when to use these tests at home.

  • Herd immunity from COVID? Not going to happen. Let’s shoot for ‘herd resistance,’ instead | Opinion

    COVID-19’s omicron variant of seems likely to infect almost everyone, including those already vaccinated and many of those infected by earlier variants. It is rapidly pushing the United States toward “herd resistance.” Unlike herd immunity, where new infections are minimal (think mumps or measles when almost all are vaccinated), herd resistance means that infections will continue, but almost everyone will have defenses (from vaccination, prior infection or both) that usually prevent severe disea

  • Sweden decides against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-11

    Sweden has decided against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-11, the Health Agency said on Thursday, arguing that the benefits did not outweigh the risks. "With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don't see any clear benefit with vaccinating them," Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm told a news conference. Sweden registered more than 40,000 new cases on Jan. 26, one of the highest daily numbers during the pandemic, despite limited testing.

  • Vaccinex Posts Two Complete Responses In Pepinemab Combo Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

    Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares are gaining after the Company reported interim response data in the Phase Ib segment of the KEYNOTE-B84 study. The trial is evaluating Vaccinex's pepinemab combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC). Among the three patients enrolled in the safety segment of the study, two patients experienced a complete response (CR). Biomarker analysis revealed that tumors in

  • Lilly to scrap further development of Olumiant as a lupus treatment

    Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said it decided to scrap further development of Olumiant as a possible lupus treatment, based on results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, one of which failed. The drug, which was developed with Incyte Corp. , is also being tested as an atopic dermatitis treatment; however, Lilly said it does not have "alignment" with the Food and Drug Administration on the patient populations for the indication it is seeki