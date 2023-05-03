B.C.-based web agency Array smashes accounting stereotypes and raises the bar with prestigious win at international design competition for their work on dmcl.ca

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Array, a full-service marketing agency, has been awarded gold in the prestigious MUSE Creative Awards for their innovative work redesigning B.C. based DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants' website.

Desktop and mobile views of dmcl.ca (CNW Group/DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants)

When it comes to websites that are difficult to comprehend and challenging to navigate, the accounting industry is among the worst offenders. Array has broken the mold by modernizing DMCL's website with an interactive web design that trades corporate suits and ties for a brand full of personality.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), MUSE Awards received over 6,300 entries from across the globe. Entries are judged by a roster of industry professionals. The jury's role is to identify companies or individuals whose work showcases excellence and pushes their respective industries forward.

Array's expertise in web design and development has earned them a reputation as one of the top web design agencies in the country. This win marks their 43rd award since their inception in 2009.

"Winning this award is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for creating exceptional website designs," said Kristina Crowson, Managing Partner and Lead Marketing Strategist of Array. "We're thrilled to have been recognized for our work with DMCL, a firm that's willing to push creative boundaries and is committed to providing an exceptional user-experience."

As a leading Canadian accounting firm based in British Columbia, DMCL wanted a website that highlighted the unique personalities and values behind the brand, while showcasing their expertise in a way that resonates with their clients. Their website redesign has garnished attention across industries and has set a new bar for the modernization of the accounting industry's online presence.

"We're incredibly proud of our new website and the recognition it's received," said Krissy Schmidt, Director of Marketing and Client Communications at DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants. "Dmcl.ca provides visitors with the information they need quickly, written in a way that's easy to understand and presented in a manner that lets our visitors know that we're a pretty cool team of accountants. Array did a phenomenal job."

Story continues

For more information about Array's award-winning designs, visit their website at www.arraystudios.com .

For more information about DMCL, visit www.dmcl.ca .

About MUSE Creative Awards

The MUSE Creative Awards is a part of the MUSE Awards Program, which was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015. IAA's inception was based on a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution.

About Array

Array is a family of innovative and curious thinkers obsessed with marketing and digital solutions. Based in Nanaimo, B.C. their full-service marketing team is made up of digital marketers, graphic designers, and web developers that help organizations achieve success through campaigns, websites, print, and digital assets. Since 2009, they've won over 46 international awards and continue to foster strong partnerships with businesses looking to push their creative limits and crush their marketing goals.

About DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP (DMCL) is a full-service accounting firm dedicated to helping you achieve and exceed your business goals, no matter how ambitious. As a leading Canadian firm with global reach, we continue to remain agile and responsive, providing our clients with personalized and strategic solutions specific to their industry.

With 32 partners and over 300 team members spread across Vancouver, Surrey, Tri-Cities and Victoria, working with DMCL means having access to a diversified team of expert advisors that view every day as a new opportunity to contribute to the success of their clients: solving costly problems, building long-lasting relationships and always striving for excellence.

Media Contacts

Array

Kristina Crowson

Managing Partner + Lead Marketing Strategist

250.591.2277

kristina@arraystudios.com

DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants

Krissy Schmidt

Director of Marketing and Client Communications

604.687.4747

kschmidt@dmcl.ca

SOURCE DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c2265.html