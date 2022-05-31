U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,156.61
    -1.63 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.36
    -52.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,151.47
    +20.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.55
    -15.35 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.75
    -0.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.60
    -12.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    +0.0960 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2618
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5800
    +0.9600 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,992.43
    +1,343.42 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    696.12
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

B.C. receives exemption to decriminalize possession of some illegal drugs for personal use

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - British Columbia is taking a critical step toward reducing the shame and fear associated with substance use as the federal Minister of Mental Health and  Addictions and  Associate Minister of Health announced the granting of a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) to remove criminal penalties for people who possess a small amount of certain illicit substances for personal use.

This exemption will be in effect from Jan. 31, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2026, throughout British Columbia. The Province will work with a broad range of partners to implement this policy change, including the federal government, health authorities, law enforcement, people with lived and living experience, Indigenous partners and community organizations to establish the public health and public safety indicators in order to monitor and evaluate the outcomes of this exemption in real time.

"The shocking number of lives lost to the overdose crisis requires bold actions and significant policy change. I have thoroughly reviewed and carefully considered both the public health and public safety impacts of this request," said Carolyn Bennett, federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health. "Eliminating criminal penalties for those carrying small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use will reduce stigma and harm and provide another tool for British Columbia to end the overdose crisis."

This exemption is not legalization. These substances remain illegal, but adults who have 2.5 grams or less of the certain illicit substances for personal use will no longer be arrested, charged or have their drugs seized. Instead, police will offer information on available health and social supports and will help with referrals when requested.

"Substance use is a public health issue, not a criminal one," said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.'s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "By decriminalizing people who use drugs, we will break down the stigma that stops people from accessing life-saving support and services."

Over the last five years, British Columbia and the federal government have been building a continuum of care for mental health and substance use for people throughout the province and Canada. Increasing access to harm-reduction programs, such as safe consumption sites, safer supply and naloxone have been essential in saving lives. Implementing this exemption and reducing stigma around drug use is a vital part of the work toward decreasing barriers to this critical system of care.

"This exemption is a vital step to keeping people alive and help connect them with the health and social support they need," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer. "By removing the fear and shame of drug use, we will be able to remove barriers that prevent people from accessing harm reduction services and treatment programs."

"Decriminalizing possession of drugs is an historic, brave, and groundbreaking step in the fight to save lives from the poison drug crisis. Today marks a fundamental rethinking of drug policy that favours healthcare over handcuffs and I could not be more proud of the leadership shown here by the Governments of Canada and British Columbia", said Mayor Kennedy Stewart, City of Vancouver.

Together, the federal and provincial governments will work closely to evaluate and monitor the implementation of this exemption, to address any unintended consequences and to ensure that this exemption continues to be the right decision for the people of B.C.

Quick Facts:

  • B.C. is the first province in Canada to receive an exemption from Health Canada under subsection 56(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act so that adults are not subject to criminal charges for the personal possession of certain illegal drugs

  • The B.C. government is transforming mental health and substance use services in the province as outlined in A Pathway to Hope, the Province's mental health and addictions roadmap.

  • Through historic investments, the Province is doubling the number of youth treatment and recovery beds, adding hundreds of adult treatment beds, increasing access to harm reduction supports like safe supply, and more.

  • Since 2017, the Government of Canada has committed more than $800 million to address the opioid overdose crisis and responded quickly to implement a wide range of measures to help save lives and meet the diverse needs of people who use drugs.

Learn More:

Section 56(1) exemption 
Factsheet
A Pathway to Hope 
Stop Overdose BC

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c6490.html

Recommended Stories

  • Student loans: Biden asks Congress to forgive $10,000 per borrower

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness, whether Congress is likely to cancel $10,000 per borrower, and how it could affect Biden's approval rating.

  • Biden, in Rare Powell Meeting, Seeks to Deflect Inflation Blame

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden used a rare meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell to declare that he’s respecting the central bank’s independence - while simultaneously shifting responsibility for taming decades-high inflation ahead of the November midterms. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recess

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Ocugen adds regenerative medicines to its product pipeline

    Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the company's next step will be working with the FDA to create a Phase 3 testing program.

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Sperm Donor With Genetic Condition Doesn't Tell Lesbians He Contacted

    James MacDougall fathered 15 children without telling the women using his services that he had fragile-X syndrome.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • French Inflation Hits Another Record, Feeding Rate Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowFrench inflation accelerated to another all-time high, heap

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany and Greece Pledge More Weaponry for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders wrapped up a two-day summit after agreeing to pursue a ban on Russian oil imports in the latest effort to punish President Vladimir Putin, as Kremlin-led forces on the ground closed in on the eastern region of Luhansk. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless G

  • Colombian Assets Rally on ‘Anyone But Petro’ Election Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian assets jumped Tuesday after construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez defied polls to secure a place in the election runoff, reducing the chances that leftist senator Gustavo Petro will be the next president. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Ma

  • Patients Reveal Horror Stories About Utah OBGYN Who Allegedly Abused More Than 80 Women

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyJane Doe S.P. was a 19-year-old college student and newly engaged in 2008 when she booked an appointment for a “premarital exam.” Such visits are unique to heavily Mormon Utah, can be similar to a first annual gynecology checkup, and are meant to establish a relationship with an OB-GYN before marriage and having sex for the first time.“I had heard that women go to the doctor before they get married and get birth control,” Jane, who is ide

  • 1 Dead After Crashing Into Miami Pond Teeming With Alligators

    Police snipers guarded the pond during a tense rescue attempt.

  • Putin health mystery leads to rare Kremlin denial

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been fond of macho displays of personal virility and strength. Just months into his first term as the nation’s leader, he served as the co-pilot of a fighter jet that landed in Grozny, the Chechen capital that had been devastated under his direction. He has been photographed riding a horse without a shirt and hunting, also shirtless.

  • Putin believes 30,000 dead Russian soldiers is 'price worth paying' in Ukraine war

    According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of 31 May, 30,500 Russian soldiers have so far been killed.

  • Consumers Squeezed Even More Between Russian Oil Ban and Chinese Reboot

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s planned ban on Russian oil imports and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China threaten to add a fresh jolt to surging consumer prices.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffEuropean

  • Parasailing cable snapped before slamming mom and kids into Keys bridge, witness says

    A parasailing cable tethering a young mother and two children to a boat snapped on Memorial Day, sending their harness into the water and dragging them for at least a mile before they hit a Florida Keys bridge, the captain who rescued them said.

  • Faith leaders in Boston raise questions about police response to recent beach trouble

    Police arrested five and dispersed hundreds during May 21 incident at Carson Beach

  • Higher Oil Prices, Inflation, and More to Know About the EU’s Ban on Russian Crude

    The bloc has pledged to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to its 27 member countries, with the goal of phasing out 90% by the end of the year.

  • When might Pennsylvania permit driverless vehicles on its roads?

    Pittsburgh is the home for several autonomous vehicle companies but these very companies are shifting their driverless testing to other states where such practice is allowed. That could be changing soon in Pennsylvania.