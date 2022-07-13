U.S. markets closed

B CORP NAMES AVOCADO "BEST FOR THE WORLD"

·2 min read

The distinction acknowledges that out of all Certified B Corporations worldwide, Avocado is among the top five percent in the Community impact category.

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B Corp™ named Avocado a 2022 Best for the World™ company in recognition of its exceptional positive impact on their community. Best for the World is a distinction granted by B Lab to Certified B Corporations whose verified B Impact Scores in the five impact areas evaluated in the B Impact Assessment — community, customers, environment, governance, and workers — rank in the top 5% of all B Corps in their corresponding size group.

Avocado Mattress named &quot;Best for the World&quot; by B-Corp.
Avocado Mattress named "Best for the World" by B-Corp.

Every year, Best for the World recognizes the top-performing B Corps creating the greatest positive impact through their businesses. More than a badge of honor, Best for the World provides an opportunity for recognized companies to share knowledge, learnings, and best practices with the B Corp community and businesses outside of the community to encourage innovation and transformation across the business sector.

Avocado earned the honor because of its commitment to 1% For the Planet — Avocado donates 1% of all its revenues to impact nonprofits in the organization — and its robust donation program, through which they give returned mattresses, toppers, and pillows to their nationwide network of more than 1,000 nonprofit partners, including local women's shelters, rehabilitation centers, refugee centers, and centers for those with disabilities.

"Giving back to our community is fundamental to Avocado," said Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "We're proud that B Corp recognized our business as one of the 'Best For the World,' but we also recognize that our work has just begun."

Avocado became a Certified B Corporation in May 2020, with a score of 126.2 — putting them well ahead of the 80-point minimum threshold and claiming the highest score of any mattress and bedding company.

"Avocado drives real, positive change by committing 1% of annual sales, forging powerful partnerships and amplifying those stories," said Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "We're grateful for Avocado's leadership in growing the dynamic momentum that will propel our movement forward with an even greater collective impact."

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

