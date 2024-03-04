B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.19

The board of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.19 per share on the 30th of April. The dividend yield will be 6.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

B&G Foods' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even though B&G Foods isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 12%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.16 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.76. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.1% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though B&G Foods' EPS has declined at around 51% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for B&G Foods (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is B&G Foods not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

