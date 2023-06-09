B.I.G. Industries Berhad (KLSE:BIG) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

B.I.G. Industries Berhad (KLSE:BIG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study B.I.G. Industries Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for B.I.G. Industries Berhad is:

4.2% = RM1.7m ÷ RM39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

B.I.G. Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

As you can see, B.I.G. Industries Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 5.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, B.I.G. Industries Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 54% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that B.I.G. Industries Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 41% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if B.I.G. Industries Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is B.I.G. Industries Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

B.I.G. Industries Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, it does look like B.I.G. Industries Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for B.I.G. Industries Berhad.

