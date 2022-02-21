U.S. markets closed

B&G Supply Co., Inc. Announces Second Pay Increase in Six Months

·3 min read

ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&G Supply Co., Inc. is implementing the largest comprehensive pay and compensation increase in its history, the company announced February 21. The Albertville, AL.-based temperature-controlled truckload carrier said every over-the-road and regional company driver will receive a cents-per-mile-bump beginning March 1. After announcing a substantial increase in 2021, the company is raising pay once again and will now be compensating drivers $0.50/mile paid weekly with a quarterly bonus program giving them the potential to earn $0.55/mile and four extra pay checks a year.

B&amp;G Supply Co., Inc.
B&G Supply Co., Inc.

"B&G drivers have been nothing short of remarkable over the last few years through some challenging times in the transportation industry," B&G Operations Manager Jimmy Floyd said in a statement, "They've stepped up to the plate every time they've been asked to help keep stores stocked and food on the shelves across the country."

This announcement comes with the implementation of several new benefits for B&G drivers like their new rider policy, a driver referral bonus, generous sign-on bonus and a long list of standing benefits. B&G drivers enjoy more home time, paid vacations and holidays, medical, dental and life insurance, 401k with 3% company matching, as well as a completely free on-site medical clinic for drivers, their spouses and dependents. B&G boasts well-maintained equipment and top-notch facilities by employing around the clock mechanics, an on-site fill station, truck wash and much more.

"Truck drivers are the backbone of America, and B&G employees top talent when it comes to OTR drivers," said B&G co-owner David Mitchell. "This pay increase is not only well-deserved for our hard-working drivers, but necessary to continue hiring and retaining the best talent in today's competitive driver market."

B&G is currently looking for Class A CDL drivers to join their fleet and receive these incredible benefits. Interested applicants can visit www.drivewithbng.com to easily apply today or call Jimmy Floyd at 256-891-5326 for more information.

About B&G Supply Co., Inc.

In November 1968, B & G Supply Co., Inc. was formed as a transportation company in Albertville, Alabama to haul processed poultry and produce. Over the last 40 years, B&G has grown from a two truck operation to a 65 company owned truck business. Although refrigerated freight is still our specialty, we have built a large dry van freight business that is second to none. We service over 200 customers and with most we are a core carrier for their various companies. For the last 15 years, our home terminal has been situated on over 40 acres in the industrial park in the city of Albertville, Alabama. We have full maintenance facilities with "around the clock" mechanics as well as a paint and body shop to service our modern equipment.

Contact:

Sarah Mitchell Wagner
Mitchell Marketing Solutions, Inc.
256.506.0409
smitchell@mitchellmarketingsolutions.com

B&amp;G Supply Co., Inc. is a long-haul trucking and transportation company in Albertville, AL.
B&G Supply Co., Inc. is a long-haul trucking and transportation company in Albertville, AL.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bg-supply-co-inc-announces-second-pay-increase-in-six-months-301486638.html

SOURCE B&G Supply Co., Inc.

