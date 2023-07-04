Is B&S Group S.A. (AMS:BSGR) Trading At A 22% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for B&S Group is €5.05 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

B&S Group is estimated to be 22% undervalued based on current share price of €3.95

Does the July share price for B&S Group S.A. (AMS:BSGR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €40.7m €49.7m €44.0m €40.5m €38.3m €36.9m €36.0m €35.4m €35.1m €34.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -11.49% Est @ -7.92% Est @ -5.42% Est @ -3.67% Est @ -2.45% Est @ -1.59% Est @ -0.99% Est @ -0.57% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% €37.3 €41.8 €33.9 €28.6 €24.8 €21.9 €19.6 €17.7 €16.0 €14.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €256m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €35m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (9.1%– 0.4%) = €403m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €403m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= €169m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €425m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €3.9, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at B&S Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.462. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for B&S Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Retail Distributors market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BSGR.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For B&S Group, we've put together three important aspects you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for B&S Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BSGR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

