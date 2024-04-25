Bâloise Holding (VTX:BALN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CHF7.70

Bâloise Holding AG (VTX:BALN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of May to CHF7.70. This takes the annual payment to 5.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Bâloise Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 79% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 119.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 70% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Bâloise Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF4.75 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF7.70. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Bâloise Holding's earnings per share has shrunk at 14% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Bâloise Holding's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Bâloise Holding's payments are rock solid. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bâloise Holding that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

