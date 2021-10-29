U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

B.A.M! Creative Secures Experiential Activation Opportunity with West Midtown Project: The Interlock

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A.M! Creative and Interlock will be launching a new haunted escape experience, UNLOCK: Atlanta Horror Story. The activation is now open and will run until Sunday, November 21st, 2021.

"We're excited to bring additional job opportunities during the pandemic that will help lead to further economic growth of the local community" says founder of B.A.M! Creative, William Bam Sparks.

"Since inception, we have strived to make The Interlock a go-to destination in Atlanta for living, working, dining and entertainment. This is another fantastic example of the unique experiences we want to continue to offer at this dynamic location," said Jeff Garrison, principal at SJC Ventures. "We hope people swing by and make a night of it - be scared at Atlanta Horror Story."

UNLOCK: Atlanta Horror Story is an hour-long escape experience with five interactive rooms with puzzles for you to solve! "We want our guests to have a unique twist to the typical horror scenes during the holidays and in turn enjoy and explore what The Interlock has to offer" Krystal Garner, SVP B.A.M! Creative.

"The Interlock offers visitors and tenants unrivaled opportunities in West Midtown for high energy and vibrant entertainment," said Malik Leaphart, senior associate at Stream Realty."We are thrilled to welcome Unlock: Atlanta Horror Story to the center for the next month and can't wait for people to experience this unique, interactive event."

This is the first partnership of it's kind with B.A.M! Creative and The Interlock, where the creative agency will create an activation on The Interlock campus.

About BAM! Creative
B.A.M! Creative is instrumental in reimagining the ways in which corporate and culture coexist. Through partnerships like Microsoft, Spelman, Morehouse, Footlocker, Hanes, and much more. They have a track record of reimagining the way corporate and culture coexist through experiential activations and branding content.

About The Interlock
Developed by SJC Ventures, The Interlock boasts 200,000 square feet of technology-focused office space, 105,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space, 349 luxury apartments and 18 townhomes, 70 single family homes and the 161-room Bellyard, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. The development's other amenity-rich elements include the public Highline Park, the first Puttshack in the nation, and a one-acre rooftop in the sky with a modern private pool club and lounge by Slater Hospitality. Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, For more information: www.TheInterlockATL.com.

Media Contact:
Coco Michelle
317-728-8328

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bam-creative-secures-experiential-activation-opportunity-with-west-midtown-project-the-interlock-301411591.html

SOURCE B.A.M! Creative

