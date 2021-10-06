U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,296.25
    -37.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,940.00
    -243.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,507.00
    -148.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,202.50
    -21.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.27
    -0.66 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5350
    +0.0060 (+0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    22.81
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3340
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,466.66
    +2,460.77 (+4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.65
    +52.28 (+4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.56
    -82.54 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

B&O Railroad Museum Officially Designated a National Network to Freedom Underground Railroad Site

·3 min read

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The B&O Railroad Museum announces it has been officially designated a National Park Service's Network to Freedom Underground Railroad Site! Additionally, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has awarded the Museum a $200,000 Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (#SHARP) grant for the Rails to Freedom: New Research and Interpretation on the B&O Railroad's Role in the Underground Railroad.

B&O Railroad Museum Receives National Park Service's Network to Freedom Underground Railroad Site Designation!

The B&O Railroad Museum has definitively documented that at least eight freedom seekers traveled through the B&O's Mt. Clare Station, the current home of the Museum, constructed in 1851 as the first passenger station. It is the oldest surviving building on the Museum's grounds and is a national historic landmark. Several of the freedom seekers who traversed through Mt. Clare were quite famous paving the way for others, such as Henry "Box" Brown from Richmond, Virginia, and William and Ellen Craft from Georgia. Henry "Box" Brown was famously shipped in a box as "dry goods" with holes cut for air and endured a harrowing 27-hour journey to seek freedom from slavery. Ellen Craft dressed as a white male planter disguising both her race and sex and traveled with her husband, William, who posed as her enslaved servant. Their daring escape was widely publicized, making them among the most famous of the freedom seekers.

"We are deeply honored to receive this designation from the National Park Service and for our site to be officially accepted as part of the National Network to Freedom Sites, it is a responsibility we take seriously," said Kris Hoellen, Executive Director the B&O Railroad Museum. "We plan to launch a permanent exhibit with funding generously provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities in the Spring 0f 2022 sharing the stories of these freedom seekers, giving voice to their struggle and ingenuity."

The Museum's exhibit will share the stories of the freedom seekers' ingenuity as well as the role the physical railroad played in the Underground Railroad examining in particular the actions of the B&O Railroad. This will be a permanent exhibit at the Museum, and one of the only in the country to explore the role of the physical railroad.

The NEH grant affords the Museum the opportunity to continue its research as the Museum believes there may be more than eight freedom seekers who traveled through Mt. Clare, and to interpret its site and the stories of the brave freedom seekers whose lives intersected with the B&O Railroad.

About the B&O Railroad Museum
The B&O Railroad Museum™, a full affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of American railroading and its impact on American society, culture, and economy. To learn more, please visit www.BORail.org.

Contact:
Dana Goldstein
Director of Marketing
B&O Railroad Museum
dgoldstein@borail.org
443-421-9038

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bo-railroad-museum-officially-designated-a-national-network-to-freedom-underground-railroad-site-301393462.html

SOURCE Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Museum

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Starts Black-Friday Deals Early: What it Could Mean for Investors

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Oct. 4 that it is starting Black-Friday deals earlier than ever. The move could be the e-commerce giant's strategy to alleviate supply chain concerns heading into the holiday season. The Black-Friday shopping event is typically on the day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Worst California Oil Spill in 27 Years May Be From an Anchor

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of a pipeline at the heart of California’s worst oil spill in almost 30 years is investigating the disaster site with a remotely controlled device and local authorities warned the cleanup may take weeks. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa H

  • Kellogg's U.S. cereal plant workers go on strike

    About 1,400 Kellogg Co cereal plant employees went on a strike on Tuesday, hoping to get the packaged foods maker to negotiate what a labor union called a "fair contract" for the workers. The Froot Loops cereal maker has been negotiating the payment and benefits terms of a new contract - the existing one expired at midnight on Monday - with union workers for a while now. Kellogg has demanded that workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, said Anthony Shelton, president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.

  • Racism is set to cost Tesla nearly $140 million

    Owen Diaz, who is Black, said he was called racial slurs, saw racist graffiti and cartoons, and was allegedly told to “go back to Africa.”

  • Social Security Fraud: What Is It Costing Taxpayers?

    Social Security fraud costs the U.S. government and individual consumers millions, possibly billions, of dollars every year.

  • Racist ‘Landlord From Hell’ Tortured Tenants During Pandemic, Lawsuit Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Handouts/GettyHis Black tenants say he allegedly referrers to them as “n----s” who should “go back to Africa.” At least one white tenant says the man called her a “n----r lover” and warned her to “pay your bills like other white people.”David Merryman, the 56-year-old owner of dozens of rental properties in Southeastern Virginia worth over $5 million, has had over a dozen arrests in the past two decades for threats and assaults, been cited hundreds

  • ‘Rookie of the year’ teacher arrested for sex with 14 year old student

    The school district said they have initiated the process of terminating her employment

  • Tesla ordered to pay over $130 million to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

    The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Owen Diaz, a contract worker who was employed as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper said. In a message to employees that Tesla posted on its website, the automaker noted the trial concerned racial slurs heard on the factory floor and racist graffiti in the bathrooms. It also said the three times that Diaz complained about harassment, Tesla stepped in and made sure action was taken by staffing agencies.

  • Aryan Khan and Ashish Mishra: India gripped by tale of two sons

    Why is Bollywood star son Aryan Khan's arrest bigger news than violence during farm protests?

  • Kansas City police say body of woman missing since Tuesday was found in Missouri River

    Police are investigating the death of Estella Dekaye, 23, as an apparent suicide.

  • Ozarks home where woman was reportedly kept partially nude in cage burns to ground

    The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August

  • London's finance district, steeped in slavery, confronts its past

    Lloyd's of London insured many of those vessels, the people chained below deck sometimes categorized as “perishable goods”, alongside cattle, by the market's underwriters. Lloyd's involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade is not included in the market's permanent exhibition at its modernistic City tower but that is set to change. Along with other financial institutions in London, the insurance market has been forced to confront its racist past following last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

  • Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M

    Tesla Inc. must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker’s San Francisco Bay Area factory. The jury in San Francisco agreed that Owen Diaz was subjected to racial harassment and a hostile work environment. Diaz alleged in a lawsuit that he was harassed and faced “daily racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working at Tesla’s Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016 before quitting.

  • BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S SISTER SPEAKS OUT

    BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S SISTER ADDRESSES PROTESTORS

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Tesla Ordered to Pay More Than $130 Million in Damages to Black Former Worker

    The electric-vehicle maker subjected the employee to a racially hostile work environment, a jury found.

  • New York mother and son arrested after allegedly helping in theft of Pelosi's laptop during Capitol riot

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a mother and son on Friday, charging the duo with theft for aiding in the robbery of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Actor Pleads Guilty to Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

    Low-budget horror flick star Zachary Horwitz admits he bilked clients by faking deals with Netflix and HBO in a years-long scam

  • 2 Police Injured, 5 Juveniles Arrested After Fight At Fort Lauderdale High School

    The officers have since been released from the hospital.

  • Prosecutors defend Jan 6 felony charge filed against former Marine helicopter pilot

    Federal prosecutors on Tuesday defended their decision to file a felony "obstruction" charge for actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against a former U.S. Marine who served in a presidential helicopter squad when George W. Bush and Barack Obama were in the White House. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Kelley said that video found on the cellphone of former Marine John Andries "was central" to a decision by prosecutors to add a felony charge to misdemeanor riot-related charges they had initially filed against him.