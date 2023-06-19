B&Q dims lights and makes shops cooler to cut costs

B&Q store. The retailer is trying to reduce costs by dimming lights and lowering temperaturs in shops. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

B&Q is lowering the temperature of its stores and dimming the lights in a push to cut costs and avoid price rises as inflation runs rampant.

Kingfisher, which also runs the Screwfix chain, has lowered the temperature of heaters in stores by between 1 and 2 degrees celsius. It has started switching on the heating later in the morning and turning it off earlier in the evening.

The retailer is understood to have also dimmed the lights both inside and outside stores and cut back on how often they are on as part of efforts to cut its energy bills.

Thierry Garnier, Kingfisher chief executive, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of our stores is good for our customers and for the environment. It helps us to keep prices low and reduce our carbon emissions.”

He said the retailer had also been installing LED lighting and air source heat pumps, in “small changes [which] can add up to a big difference in energy usage without impacting customers’ shopping experience”.

Mr Garnier said: “We’re always looking for new ways to save energy and as a result our total property energy consumption last year was over 12pc lower than the previous year.”

The Telegraph revealed earlier this month that Aldi had lowered the lighting in all of its stores in a bid to save money.

Morrisons and Co-op have also trialled dimmer lighting, something the latter has said would save it as much as £4,000 per site.

Electronics retailer Curry’s, meanwhile, last year said it would reduce the brightness of TVs on display at its stores and turn off every other ceiling light to save money.

Retailers are all looking for ways to cut costs as the worst inflation crisis in 40 years rips through the economy. Companies are scrambling to avoid having to put up prices, fearing increases will put off cost-conscious shoppers.

Industry groups earlier this year warned that many companies may also be trapped in energy contracts at higher than necessary rates, after striking deals last year when prices were at a historic peak.

Estimates from the British Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses suggest that more than one million small businesses may be stuck in punitively high-priced contracts.

Many retailers have been battling to strip out extra costs to start cutting prices for squeezed customers.



Earlier this month, Kingfisher said it was “managing inflationary pressures effectively”. Sales were up 0.8pc in the three months to the end of April.

The company said better recent weather had buoyed demand for products such as outdoor furniture and gardening tools.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.