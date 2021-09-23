U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.50
    +22.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,323.00
    +194.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,237.75
    +74.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.30
    +16.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    -0.34 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.70
    -4.66 (-19.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3712
    +0.0092 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9700
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,537.64
    +1,495.96 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +49.86 (+4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.69
    -1.68 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

B. Riley Commences Tender Offer for up to 2,000,000 ADS of DoubleDown Interactive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), through its wholly owned subsidiary, B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("Purchaser" and together, "B. Riley"), today commenced its previously announced cash tender offer for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: DDI) ("DDI"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games.

B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)
B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)

B. Riley is offering to purchase up to 2,000,000 ADS of DDI, each representing 0.05 of a common share of DDI, that are not held by B. Riley or any of its subsidiaries ("DDI ADS"). The Offer Price is $18.00 per DDI ADS, to be paid net to the seller in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes. The Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 23, 2021, and the Letter of Transmittal which will be filed by B. Riley with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today.

B. Riley is making this Offer to increase its investment and because it believes the current market value for the ADS is not reflective of DDI's intrinsic value.

The Offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on October 22, 2021 (one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on October 21, 2021) (the "Expiration Date") unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. Any extension of the Offer will be announced publicly on the first business day after the Expiration Date.

The Offer is subject to customary closing conditions. There is no financing condition to the Offer.

Holders interested in tendering their DDI ADS must do so in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials, which have been filed by B. Riley with the SEC.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials are available free of charge from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the Offer. Questions regarding the Offer and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to D.F. King by contacting (866) 207-2356 (toll-free). Banks and brokers may contact D.F. King at (212) 269-5550. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is acting as depositary for the Offer.

About B. Riley Securities
B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking, corporate finance, advisory, research, and sales and trading services. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal, valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price of B. Riley or DDI could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include (without limitation) the possibility that the tender offer will not be consummated at the expected time, on the expected terms, or at all; and the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable), and the other risks described from time to time in DDI's periodic filings with the SEC (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley undertakes any duty to update this information, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that B. Riley and DDI have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). B. Riley will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO containing the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal, and other materials relating to the Offer. HOLDERS OF DDI ADS ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR ADS. The offer to purchase and related letter of transmittal will be made available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional copies may be obtained for free by contacting B. Riley. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by B. Riley will be available free of charge on B. Riley's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com or by contacting B. Riley's investor relations at ir@brileyfin.com.

Contacts

Mike Frank
Investor Relations
ir@brileyfin.com
(212) 409-2424

Jo Anne McCusker
Media Relations
press@brileyfin.com
(646) 885-5425

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-commences-tender-offer-for-up-to-2-000-000-ads-of-doubledown-interactive-301383646.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Recommended Stories

  • EU plans one mobile charging port for all, in setback for Apple

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU aims to have a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones under a European Commission proposal presented on Thursday in a world first, with the move impacting iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals. The move has been more than 10 years in the making, with the European Union executive touting environmental benefits and 250 million euros ($293 million) in annual savings for users. Under the Commission's proposal, a USB-C connector will become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld videogame consoles.

  • Accenture Stock Climbs On Strong Earnings, Guidance And Buyback

    The tech consulting and services giant beat fiscal Q4 views, raised earnings guidance, and set a $3 billion buyback. Accenture stock rose.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, John Chen; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, Steve will review the financial results.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • Cathie Wood is ready to sell Tesla shares if they hit this big level

    Wood sees no bubble for the stock market, but is ready to jump ship on Tesla if shares reach her five year target by next year.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • 5 Brand-Name Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if the Market Is Tumbling

    Market sell-offs are perfectly normal and an opportune time to invest in great companies at a discount.

  • 3 Relatively Safe Pharma Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    The wild swings are enough to cause many investors to look for safe havens to park their hard-earned cash. Here's why those chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): Investors looking for safety in this volatile market can't go wrong with AbbVie.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock Next Year if It Reaches Her $3,000 Price Target

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell her flagship fund’s massive stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks to Benefit From Accelerating EV Adoption, Say Analysts

    Electric vehicles have been with us since the dawn of automobiles; several early models a century ago were electrically powered. But the technology involved – in power generation, in batteries, in electric drive motors and power trains, in chassis and body design and materials – is coming into its own now. Today’s electric cars share the same styling as gasoline vehicles, can match or exceed legacy vehicles’ performance, and are rapidly gaining in reliability and battery charge range. The explos

  • Iron ore: Why this left-for-dead metal could rocket, and 4 easy ways to buy it

    Big declines in iron ore prices are creating exciting opportunities for investors.