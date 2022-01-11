U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

B. Riley Expands Forensic & Litigation Consulting Division with Four Senior Professionals

4 min read
In this article:
International energy and commodity litigation experts, Wayne Wilson, Mike De Laval, Paul Brooks and Meredith Alfred, Join B. Riley Advisory Services

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley") today announced the expansion of its Forensic Accounting & Litigation Support practice with the addition of Wayne Wilson, Mike De Laval, Paul Brooks and Meredith Alfred to B. Riley Advisory Services. Based in Houston, Texas, these experienced professionals specialize in expert witness testimony related to disputes including international arbitration, as well as forensic and valuation consulting services. Specifically, their skillsets include deep expertise in all aspects of the energy industry, and commodities trading including metals, agriculture, and financial markets.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)

"B. Riley has established itself as a major player in the forensic accounting and litigation support area. We are working with some of largest law firms in the country on a regular basis and continue to be selected in high profile matters. Bringing on this amazing team in Houston is an example of our ongoing commitment to the practice area. Collectively, the addition of Wayne, Mike, Paul and Meredith brings over 80 years of energy litigation support and international arbitration expertise to our group. We continue to seek out experienced and unique talent to add to the team in a quest to provide the absolute best service to our clients across the country," said Ian Ratner, Co-CEO of B. Riley Advisory Services.

Wayne Wilson joins as a Managing Director and is a globally recognized expert in the energy industry with over 25 years of experience analyzing issues related to accounting, finance, organizational management, statistics, and risk management. Wilson specializes in international energy arbitration matters and has provided testimony in state, federal and international courts throughout the world.

Michael De Laval joins as a Managing Director and has been involved in commodities trading for over 35 years. He has deep industry experience and expertise in domestic and international commodity markets as an expert in physical trading, derivatives trading, risk management and regulatory compliance. De Laval has managed and overseen large and complex commodity portfolios inclusive of physical, futures, swaps, options, and exotics for large trading organizations. He has also served as an executive in the physical asset space including storage facilities and pipelines. He has testified in State and Federal courts, global arbitral venues, and government regulatory venues. He has been certified as an Expert in Natural Gas Markets, Hedge Funds and Funds of Funds, and Metals Markets in Federal Court.

Paul Brooks joins as a Director and has provided consulting services and expert witness testimony support to clients in matters of finance, accounting, and risk management for 20 years. These services have included strategic advice related to business decisions, forensic investigations, valuations, modeling of financial data, and the calculation of economic damages and lost profits. Specific matters have included cost-recovery analysis; analysis of trading positions and structured financing transactions; anti-money laundering investigations; joint venture cost allocation; accounting and financial analyses of financially distressed entities; and reviews of internal control policies and procedures including SEC compliance issues at financial institutions.

Meredith Alfred joins as a Director and has provided financial consulting services for over 13 years, primarily to the energy industry. She has deep expertise in financial modeling of complex international energy operations. Alfred has assisted her clients in analyzing complex financial data and developing analyses and materials related to deposition and hearing testimony as well as expert reports.

For more information about B. Riley Advisory Services, visit: www.brileyadvisoryservices.com.

About B. Riley Advisory Services
B. Riley Advisory Services is a financial consulting and valuation firm that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services.

Contacts

Investors
Mike Frank
ir@brileyfin.com
(212) 409-2424

Media
Jo Anne McCusker / Scott Cianciulli
press@brileyfin.com
(212) 739-6753

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-expands-forensic--litigation-consulting-division-with-four-senior-professionals-301455029.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

