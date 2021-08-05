B. Riley Financial Announces Full Redemption of 7.375% Senior Notes due 2023

U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 7.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes") on September 4, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $137,453,925.

(PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)
(PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)

The redemption price is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount, plus a premium of $0.375 in accordance with the supplemental indenture, plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, as set forth in each notice of redemption delivered to noteholders (the "Redemption Payment"). In accordance with the indenture, the Redemption Payment will be paid to holders on the next succeeding business day following the Redemption Date, which will be September 7, 2021.

Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date and there will be no interest payment dates following the Redemption Date. The Notes, which are listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RILYH," will be delisted and cease trading on the Redemption Date.

Investors in the Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about the Redemption Payment.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes or an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any Notes or other securities.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms and conditions and timing of redemption of these Notes. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include (without limitation) the Company's financial performance; and those risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial's periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Additional information is also set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial undertakes no duty to update this information.

Contacts

Investors
Mike Frank
ir@brileyfin.com
(212) 409-2424

Media
Jo Anne McCusker
press@brileyfin.com
(646) 885-5425

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-announces-full-redemption-of-7-375-senior-notes-due-2023--301349332.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

