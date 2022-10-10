U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) has declared cash dividends on its 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYP) and its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYL) (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"), each series of which is represented by depositary shares. Each depositary share represents 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the respective Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)

The 6.875% Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend equals $0.42968750 per depositary share.

The 7.375% Series B Preferred Stock cash dividend equals $0.4609375 per depositary share

The Preferred Stock dividends will be payable on or about October 31, 2022 to respective Series A and Series B holders of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2022.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts


Investors               

Media

Mike Frank               

Jo Anne McCusker

ir@brileyfin.com        

press@brileyfin.com

(212) 409-2424         

(646) 885-5425

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-301644201.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

