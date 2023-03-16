B. Riley Financial Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K
LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Certain previously issued financial statements have been restated to correct the classification of dividends received and realized and unrealized gains (losses) on certain investments held by non-regulated entities from within "Revenue" to "Other Income" in the Company's consolidated statement of operations.
This reclassification had no impact on previously issued consolidated balance sheets, net income, earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, or operating adjusted EBITDA.
Additional information related to operating and investment metrics can be found in the revised Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement which is available on the Company's investor relations website. Information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
These results have been recast in the corresponding tables for the periods presented.
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
As Previously
Adjustments
As Revised
As Previously
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously
Adjustments
As Restated
Total Revenues
$
915,465
$
165,205
$
1,080,670
$
1,740,561
$
(185,863)
$
1,554,698
$
902,721
$
(68,504)
$
834,217
Total Operating Expenses
(1,011,222)
—
(1,011,222)
(1,040,170)
—
(1,040,170)
(557,956)
—
(557,956)
Other (Expenses) Income
(124,693)
(165,205)
(289,898)
(85,629)
185,863
100,234
(65,308)
68,504
3,196
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes
(220,450)
—
(220,450)
614,762
—
614,762
279,457
—
279,457
Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
(167,837)
$
—
$
(167,837)
$
437,597
$
—
$
437,597
$
200,438
$
—
$
200,438
Diluted (Loss) Income per Common Share
$
(5.95)
$
—
$
(5.95)
$
15.09
$
—
$
15.09
$
7.56
$
—
$
7.56
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
As Previously
Adjustments
As Revised
As Previously
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously
Adjustments
As Restated
Operating Revenues (2)
$
1,319,172
$
(35,874)
$
1,283,298
$
1,353,885
$
(19,732)
$
1,334,153
$
798,703
$
(21,163)
$
777,540
Investment (Loss) Gains (4)
(403,707)
201,079
(202,628)
386,676
(166,131)
220,545
104,018
(47,341)
56,677
Total Revenues
$
915,465
$
165,205
$
1,080,670
$
1,740,561
$
(185,863)
$
1,554,698
$
902,721
$
(68,504)
$
834,217
Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
366,458