B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $1.00

The board of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.00 per share on the 21st of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that B. Riley Financial's stock price has increased by 82% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. B. Riley Financial isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 13.0% if recent trends continue. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

B. Riley Financial's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, B. Riley Financial's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.12 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $4.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 48% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. B. Riley Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

Story continues

B. Riley Financial's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Strong earnings growth means B. Riley Financial has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for B. Riley Financial you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here