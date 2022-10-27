U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

B. Riley Financial to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 3, 2022

·2 min read

Investor call scheduled at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 shortly after market close on Thursday November 3, 2022.

B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)
B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)

Senior management will hold an investor call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) followed by a question-and-answer period hosted by Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Call Details

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific)

Toll Free:

1-800-239-9838

International:

1-856-344-9221


Replay Details (expires Thursday, November 10, 2022)

Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

Replay Pin:

9397082

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain registered affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts


Investors

Media

Mike Frank

Jo Anne McCusker

ir@brileyfin.com

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(212) 409-2424

 (646) 885-5425

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-to-release-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-3-2022-301660859.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

