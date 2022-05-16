U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.50
    -14.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,067.00
    -53.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,326.50
    -56.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.10
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.63
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0220 (-0.75%)
     

  • Vix

    29.11
    -2.66 (-8.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1200
    -0.0650 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,832.36
    -333.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.84
    -12.26 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.47
    +19.32 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

B. Riley to Hold Commissions for Charity Day on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 to Support Toigo Foundation and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RILY
  • RILYL
  • RILYP

100% of B. Riley Securities' Trading Commissions on May 25th Will Be Donated to Two Philanthropies Supporting the Advancement of Diversity in Finance and Improving Children's Health

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a leading provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it will hold its 2022 Commissions for Charity Day on Wednesday May 25 to support Toigo Foundation ("Toigo") and its mission to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in finance; and the Company's long-time philanthropic partner, the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)
B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)

Commissions for Charity Day coincides with the return of B. Riley's Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills on May 25 and 26. The Company will donate 100% of B. Riley Securities trading commissions from May 25 to Toigo and the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "B. Riley has served as an advocate and partner to thousands of underrepresented companies for over 25 years. Our commitment to support the underserved goes well beyond Wall Street and the communities in which we work and live. Through our partnership with Toigo, we uphold our commitment to the advancement of women and minorities in finance to foster greater diversity across our industry. We are also pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, whose sole mission is to improve the lives of children. We encourage friends, investors and clients to show support for these two important organizations by participating in B. Riley's Commissions for Charity Day on May 25."

Toigo has inspired change for over 30 years through education and workplace inclusion programs to advance women and more diverse representation among leadership in finance. B. Riley recently partnered with Toigo for its 2021 Summer MBA Investment Competition, an initiative focused on leadership development and the practical application of capital allocation, M&A, SPACs and ESG investment strategies. B. Riley professionals donated their time as mentors for the program, and the winning teams were awarded a total of $60,000 from B. Riley.

Nancy Sims, President and CEO of the Toigo Foundation, commented: "B. Riley has shown continued commitment to support Toigo's mission to foster career advancement of underrepresented talent in Finance. We are honored to be a recipient of B. Riley's financial support and participation in our educational programming to prepare and guide the next generation of future leaders in our industry."

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation was established in 2009 by boxing legend and six-time world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, and his wife, Bernadette, to fund research for pediatric diabetes and raise awareness for programs that help children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise. B. Riley has supported the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation for over a decade through Commissions for Charity Day and sponsorship of its marquee "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing event which is held during B. Riley's Annual Investor Conference.

Sugar Ray Leonard commented: "We are proud to be a partner of B. Riley and are honored by the continued generosity of the firm and its clients. These donations have enabled us to fund groundbreaking research in pediatric diabetes care and educational programs to help children develop lifelong healthy habits. We are excited to bring back our 11th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' event at this year's Investor Conference and look forward to co-hosting a spectacular boxing event in support of an important cause!"

Commissions for Charity Day has raised $670,000 for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation since its inception in 2015. B. Riley added Toigo as a beneficiary in 2020.

To participate in Commissions for Charity Day, please contact your B. Riley representative.

For more information about B. Riley's philanthropic giving and community engagement initiatives, please visit www.brileyfin.com/giving-back.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services.

B. Riley Securities is a leading, full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial that provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary, and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. The firm is nationally recognized for its proprietary small and mid-cap equity research. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts
Media Inquiries
Jo Anne McCusker
press@brileyfin.com
(646) 885-5485

Investor Relations
Mike Frank
ir@brileyfin.com
(212) 409-2424

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-to-hold-commissions-for-charity-day-on-wednesday-may-25-2022-to-support-toigo-foundation-and-sugar-ray-leonard-foundation-301547874.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Primed for a Rebound

    A fundamental analyst at Piper Sandler raised their rating on SoFi Technologies to "overweight" Monday with an upside price target of $10. In the daily bar chart of SOFI, below, we can see a big decline since November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has worked lower into May but now we might start to see a reversal.

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stock picks of Cathie Wood’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge […]

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy and Forget

    A couple of growth stocks that are trading near their 52-week lows and can be tempting options to just buy and forget about include Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Its price-to-earnings ratio of 21 looks like a steal for a business that is still growing revenue at a rate of 23%.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Won't Believe Are Lower Now Than 2 Years Ago

    Here's why these two growth stocks could be worth considering now, despite their recent falls in stock price. Despite being one of the most influential and powerful companies in the world, Amazon stock is now nearly 12% lower today than it was two years ago and is down over 42% from its all-time high. Amazon is facing slower growth, inconsistent cash flow, and questionable profitability as it stays true to its old strategy of reinvesting in its business as much as possible.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.4% to 11.9%, can generate some serious wealth for patient investors.