B. Riley Wealth Management Serves as Sub-Adviser to UBP

Eve Glatt and Maurice Onyuka Join B. Riley as Senior Portfolio Managers

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., a full-service private wealth and investment services firm and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced that Eve Glatt and Maurice Onyuka have joined the firm as Senior Portfolio Managers.

B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial)

Glatt and Onyuka previously served as Co-Heads of U.S. Equities at UBP Asset Management LLC, a subsidiary of Union Bancaire Privée ("UBP"), a Swiss private bank. Through a strategic arrangement between the two firms, the team will continue to co-manage the investment strategy of UBAM - US Equity Growth, a private sub-fund of UBP with a net asset value of over $215 million. Glatt and Onyuka have worked together for the last 10 years.

"Our strategic relationship with UBP demonstrates the continued growth and diversification of our robust platform as well as the stellar reputation of B. Riley," said Chuck Hastings, Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Wealth Management. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Eve and Maurice and look forward to exploring opportunities to further leverage the strong investment acumen of this world-class team."

Eve A. Glatt has more than 20 years of experience in investment management spanning all geographies and market caps including impact investing. Prior to UBP, Glatt managed international and global investment funds for Cornerstone Capital Management (a subsidiary of New York Life) and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. She was previously an assistant portfolio manager at GE Asset Management and has held roles in equity research at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs. Earlier in her career, Glatt was a senior accountant at Ernst & Young (EY). She holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and earned her undergraduate degree from UCLA.

Story continues

Maurice O. Onyuka has more than 25 years of experience in asset management and equity research covering both developed and emerging markets and impact investment. Prior to UBP, he was a portfolio manager and analyst for both global equities and international equity growth funds at Cornerstone Capital Management and was a director at MacKay Shields LLC (a subsidiary of New York Life). He previously managed various global funds and closed-end country funds as a portfolio manager at Clemente Capital LLC. He began his career at Fiduciary Trust International (Templeton) as a research analyst covering US equities. Onyuka holds an MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a BA in Economics and Finance from Kean University.

About B. Riley Wealth Management

B. Riley Wealth Management provides a full suite of investment management services and solutions to individuals and families, and small and large businesses, including non-profits, qualified retirement plans, endowments, and foundations. Our experienced financial advisors leverage the diverse resources and expertise of our affiliated network of companies to help clients create a sound financial strategy. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a publicly traded, diversified financial services company. To learn more about our services and to get in touch with a financial advisor near you, visit www.brileywealth.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information about B. Riley's affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com/platform.

Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

press@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-wealth-management-serves-as-sub-adviser-to-ubp-301280033.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial