b.well Connected Health Joins New AWS Program Aimed at Solving Healthcare's Biggest Challenges Through Innovation in the Cloud

·3 min read

b.well CEO Kristen Valdes to present at HLTH 2021

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health, the digital transformation platform providing consumers a new front end to healthcare, has been selected to join nine other growth-stage companies in the launch of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Accelerator program.

b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. (PRNewsfoto/b.well Connected Health)
b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. (PRNewsfoto/b.well Connected Health)

Unlike a typical startup accelerator, the AWS Healthcare Accelerator is designed to accelerate growth in the cloud for companies that already have an established product-market fit, an existing customer base and significant revenue. The four-week program will prepare the cohort companies to be matched for collaboration opportunities with AWS healthcare customers and members of the AWS Partner Network seeking innovative healthcare solutions to speed their digital transformation.

To add expertise and additional connections to healthcare enterprises, AWS is working with KidsX, a global ecosystem of innovators, anchored by a consortium of over 50 children's hospitals from North America, Europe, and Australia.

"We are honored to join AWS in its push to help public sector healthcare enterprises accelerate their digital transformation," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well Connected Health, which has more than 7 million lives under contract and has raised $60 million from investors including HLM, Well Ventures, a subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance and health systems including UnityPoint Health, ThedaCare, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures and The University of Maryland Medical System.

"Consumers are desperate to find a way to simplify and take control of their disconnected and complex healthcare experience," Valdes continued. "Available through AWS, b.well solves that problem for consumers while also driving real value for our health system and employer customers by coordinating care across systems and providing a technology platform that supports partner collaborations."

AWS will host a Demo Day on Oct. 28, 2021, providing an opportunity for healthcare enterprises to review cohort companies' capabilities and assess their fit with the organization's needs.

b.well at HLTH 2021

Valdes will provide a presentation, "The Future of Health is Collaborative," at the HLTH 2021 conference in Boston on Tuesday, October 19th. The presentation will take place at 5:00 p.m. EDT in the AWS booth, #501.

Conference attendees also can visit b.well at HLTH in booth #457 to learn how the b.well digital transformation platform empowers clients to easily deploy consumer journeys and aggregate solution providers.

The Digital Transformation Platform

b.well's customers use the company's digital transformation platform to provide their patients, health plan members, and employees with the most informed and simple pathway to access care and improve their health. That in turn helps organizations to manage their population health and value-based care initiatives. To drive better outcomes, customers can deploy gamification and incentive programs through the b.well app without the need for costly care management programs.

End users access b.well on their phone or computer to manage all of their health data from virtually any source—providers, insurers, labs, pharmacies, wearables, fitness trackers, and even from Medicare and the U.S. Veterans Administration — and to receive truly personalized, proactive health notifications, as well as navigation to care in-person, virtually and digitally.

For more information on the AWS Healthcare Accelerator and KidsX, visit https://www.kidsx.health/aws-healthcare-accelerator/.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. Visit www.icanbwell.com for more information.

b.well Media Contact:
Todd Stein
510-417-0612
Todd@toddsteincommunications.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bwell-connected-health-joins-new-aws-program-aimed-at-solving-healthcares-biggest-challenges-through-innovation-in-the-cloud-301396680.html

SOURCE b.well Connected Health

