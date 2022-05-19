U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.56
    -28.12 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,131.45
    -358.62 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,409.22
    -8.94 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.92
    +4.08 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.23
    -1.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    +25.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.33 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0093 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8350
    -0.0510 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2477
    +0.0135 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3780
    -0.9190 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,800.54
    +463.71 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.68
    +10.44 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,285.54
    -152.55 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

b.well Connected Health named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare

·2 min read

BALTIMORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well(R) Connected Health, the digital transformation platform providing consumers a new front end to health care, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. (PRNewsfoto/b.well Connected Health)
b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. (PRNewsfoto/b.well Connected Health)

The award program identifies and recognizes a small group of outstanding employers from across the hundreds of thousands of companies in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"We are honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the best employers in healthcare at a time when the industry continues to confront a myriad of workplace and economic challenges," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. "We have a team that wakes up every day with a passion to make healthcare simpler for all people. Consumers today have first-screen mobile access to every part of their lives except healthcare. Empowering people with a simple, transparent, and proactive experience to manage their health and that of their family is something we can all get behind."

b.well's unified consumer experience platform helps employers, insurance companies, health systems and retail pharmacies to provide a re-imagined healthcare experience for the populations they serve. The platform automates activities that previously required manual telephone calls and faxes, and allows customers to stay in touch with consumers in a hyper-personalized manner between doctor visits. Consumers gain a single launching point for their healthcare journey with access to all their health data from any source, as well as proactive insights and simple choice-based access to care options.

The end result is the transformation of healthcare's complexities into a simple, personalized experience that improves outcomes, promotes loyalty, and collapses several years of innovation into a few short months.

Modern Healthcare will reveal the ranked order of the winners on Sept. 29 at the Best Places to Work Gala in Nashville and also in an Oct. 3 magazine supplement.

About b.well Connected Health
b.well® Connected Health is a growth stage technology company founded in 2015 on a single-minded mission to transform healthcare into a simple, on-demand experience that puts patients at the center of the equation. Today, b.well delivers a digital technology platform with the power to transform how patients interact with the healthcare delivery system. The platform integrates data, insights, and partners into a single configurable solution that enables the kind of personalized and convenient health experience that can improve outcomes for patients and the companies that serve them. b.well serves health systems, health plans, retail pharmacies and self-insured employers.

Media Contact:

Todd Stein
Todd Stein Communications
todd@toddsteincommunications.com
510-417-0612

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bwell-connected-health-named-a-best-place-to-work-in-healthcare-by-modern-healthcare-301551000.html

SOURCE b.well Connected Health

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • McDonald's finds a buyer for its Russia business

    McDonald's Corp. announced Thursday that it has started the process of selling its Russia business to an existing licensee, Alexander Govor. Financial details weren't included in the announcement. The sale is expected to close in the coming weeks. Govor has been a licensee since 2015, operating 25 locations in Siberia. Govor will acquire the restaurant portfolio, operating them under a new brand. The deal also provides for existing workers, who can stay on for at least the next two years under e

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Where’s the Beef? New Lawsuit Asks McDonald’s and Wendy’s That Very Question

    A lawsuit alleges that the fast-food companies use undercooked patties in ads to make burgers appear about 15% to 20% bigger than the ones served.

  • Oil Slumps as Traders Weigh Russian Exports, China Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier gains as traders consider the potential of Russian exports and the impact of lockdowns in China on demand. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGWest Texas Intermediate traded near $106

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Show Signs of Exhaustion

    Natural gas markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as it looks like we are running out of a bit of momentum.

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of the region’s largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG) Price Target To CA$19.66

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Voyager Digital Ltd. ( TSE:VOYG ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • On Dublin Backstreet, Hub of Russian Finance Quietly Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- On a Dublin backstreet, behind a Georgian townhouse where the Irish Red Cross is raising funds to support Ukraine, a once-thriving hub of Russian finance is falling apart.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slam

  • Charges of Violence, Bullying Follow Mass Exodus at Calgary Oil Brokerage

    (Bloomberg) -- When two-thirds of the brokers at a prominent Calgary oil firm quit without explanation around the Easter weekend, the exodus chilled Canada’s oil market.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGNow, a lawsu

  • National Grid’s profits double to £3.4bn as cost of living crisis pushes bills higher

    Energy network operator sees profits rise while households face big bill increases

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Is JPMorgan slipping? Analysts will be asking CEO Dimon at conference

    Concerned that JPMorgan Chase & Co might be starting to lose its profit advantage over competitors, analysts and investors are lining up questions for long-time CEO Jamie Dimon and other executives appearing at the bank's first investor conference in two years on Monday. The meeting was scheduled after JPMorgan stunned investors in January by revealing that 2022 costs would increase by $6 billion, or 8%, without forecasting fully offsetting revenue gains or persuasive arguments that new business investments will eventually pay off. In April the bank again surprised investors by how much excess capital had been lost in the first quarter to unrealized losses on its bond portfolio and market risk even as it anticipated higher capital requirements from regulators.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politic