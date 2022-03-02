U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

B2B Bank increases its prime rate

Banque Laurentienne du Canada
·1 min read
  • LRCDF

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B Bank announces an increase to its prime lending rate by 25 basis points from 2.45% to 2.70%, effective March 3, 2022.

About B2B Bank

B2B Bank is a leading provider of banking products to more than 15,000 financial advisors and brokers across Canada. Through the professional advisor and broker channels, it offers a broad range of products and services to consumers including Investment, RSP and TFSA Loans, mortgages, GICs, banking services and investment accounts and services through B2B Bank Dealer Services. B2B Bank is proudly dedicated to serving the needs of its clients and it continues to provide innovative products and solutions that help advisors and brokers build rewarding relationships with their clients. B2B Bank is a Schedule I bank. For more information, please visit https://b2bbank.com.

Contact:

Merick Seguin
Senior manager, media relations
Laurentian Bank of Canada
Mobile: 514 451-3201
merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca


