B2B Marketplace Platforms Market by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B Marketplace Platforms market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global B2B Marketplace Platforms market during 2022-2028.

B2B Marketplace Platforms market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Merchant Marketing Software

  • On-Demand Delivery Software

  • On-Demand Wellness Software

Applications: -

  • Large Enterprises

  • SMEs

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Groupon

  • LivingSocial

  • Travelzoo

  • Gilt

  • dealsaver

  • Vagaro

  • Instacart

  • Shipt

  • Fooda

  • ezCater

  • EAT Club

  • Uber Eats

  • Swiggy

  • Zomato

  • GrubHub

Key Benefits of B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market

Detailed TOC of Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market 2022 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size Segment by Type

6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


