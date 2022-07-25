B2B Payments Market Size is projected to reach USD 2,515 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global B2B payments market size was valued at USD 1,000 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,515 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business-to-business (B2B) payment facilitates safer transactions for merchants that require routine, periodic transactions and provides various functions to end-users such as receivable accounts, accounts payable, payroll, and acquisition departments. It involves one-time or recurring transactions depending on the contractual agreement made between the buyer and supplier. As B2B payment processing requires more time to approve and settle the transaction, B2B payments are more complex than business-to-consumer or B2C payments.

Rapid digitalization and automation in the B2B payment system have accelerated its demand among business owners in networking and connecting with suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers globally. Moreover, growing global trade and a surge in cross-border transactions involve several suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses that act as the major driving factors of the global market.





Growth and Expansion of Businesses Propel the Global B2B Payments Market

The growth of a business depends on the quality of goods and services provided by the firm. Therefore, companies need to have a strong relationship with the suppliers of goods and services that the firm sells to grow and compete in the market. Maintaining a strong relationship with the supplier means having a better cash flow among the business parties, including wholesalers, retailers, and supply chain managers. Companies are continuously maintaining a stable B2B payment channel to get a better and faster supply of goods and services. Furthermore, expansion in business means dealing with new supply chains for getting different types of goods and services for further selling to customers. Hence, increased development of businesses accelerates the demand for B2B payments which drives the market growth.

Digitalization of the Payment System Creates New Opportunities for the Global B2B Payments Market

Digital B2B payments are overtaking traditional paper checks and cash payment processes, as business owners want real-time updates of the payment transactions. Businesses are demanding from their marketplaces and third-party providers to offer digital systems and payment options. Furthermore, digitalization reduces trade barriers and payment frictions and makes B2B payment possible for paying vendors globally. In addition, digitalization provides transparency in terms of transactions among businesses and reduces the risk associated with B2B payments.

Moreover, unlike the traditional payment methods, digital payments have a low dependency on the working hours of a specific institution or bank, which further benefits buyers with flexible operating hours for receiving payments. Therefore, these factors offer lucrative opportunities for future growth of the B2B payment market.





Regional Insights



Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Several financial technology companies across China, Japan, and India have introduced advanced payment technology to businesses. For instance, in April 2020, Harbour & Hills, one of the leading B2B cross-border payment providers in China, launched a B2B payments gateway that improves the business payment transaction process of corporate sectors, which drives the market's growth in this region. In addition, cheques, bank transfers, demand drafts, and third-party gateways are leading traditional business payment methods widely accepted among businesses across the Asia-Pacific. This is considered an essential factor in boosting the market's growth in this region.

Europe is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 640 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. An increase in adoption of instant payment technology among the business, improvements in commercial cash management systems , and a rise in usage of digital banking services in the corporate sector are some of the crucial factors that boost the adoption of B2B payment technology among the business owners.

North America is the third largest region. Most of the leading payment solution companies across the globe have opened new business offices in the US to offer comprehensive payment services across small-medium enterprises. For instance, in February 2021, Eedenbull, a leading commercial payment card provider, started its new startup in the US. Moreover, it offers commercial payment technology and a commercial payments-as-a-service (CPaaS) portfolio to the banks in North America. Eedenbull provides commercial B2B payment technology to small-sized corporate customers. This is essential in boosting this region's B2B payment market.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2,515 Billion by 2030 CAGR 10.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Payment Type, Payment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One, Mastercard, Payoneer Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., Stripe, TransferWise Ltd., and Visa Inc. Key Market Opportunities Digitalization of the Payment System Key Market Drivers Growth and Expansion of Businesses

Key Highlights

Based on type , the global B2B payments market is segmented into Domestic and Cross-Border Payments. The Domestic Payments segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Based on payment mode , the global B2B payments market is segmented into Traditional and Digital. The Conventional mode of payment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size , the global B2B payments market is divided into Large, Medium-Sized, and Small-Sized Enterprises. Large Enterprises are the highest contributor to the market and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical , the global B2B payments market is segmented into Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities, BFSI, and Others. The Manufacturing industry is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Based on regions, the global B2B payments market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period





List of Top B2B Payments Market Suppliers

American Express

Bank of America Corporation

Capital One

Mastercard

Payoneer Inc

PayPal Holdings, Inc

Square, Inc

Stripe

TransferWise Ltd

Visa Inc.





Global B2B Payments Market: Segmentation

By Payment Type

Domestic Payments

Cross-Border Payments

By Payment Mode

Traditional

Digital

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises

Small-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Metals & Mining

Energy & utilities

BFSI

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: B2B Payments Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Payment Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Domestic Payments Market Size & Forecast Cross-Border Payments Market Size & Forecast Payment Mode Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Traditional Market Size & Forecast Digital Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Payment Type By Payment Mode Canada By Payment Type By Payment Mode Mexico By Payment Type By Payment Mode Latin America By Payment Type By Payment Mode Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Payment Type By Payment Mode France By Payment Type By Payment Mode U.K. By Payment Type By Payment Mode Italy By Payment Type By Payment Mode Spain By Payment Type By Payment Mode Rest of Europe By Payment Type By Payment Mode Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Payment Type By Payment Mode China By Payment Type By Payment Mode Australia By Payment Type By Payment Mode India By Payment Type By Payment Mode South Korea By Payment Type By Payment Mode Rest of Asia-Pacific By Payment Type By Payment Mode Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Payment Type By Payment Mode South Africa By Payment Type By Payment Mode Kuwait By Payment Type By Payment Mode Rest of Middle East & Africa By Payment Type By Payment Mode Company Profile American Express Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Bank of America Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Capital One Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In June 2022 , PayPal Holdings Inc. announced it is expanding its suite of credit offerings to include a new business credit card better to meet the everyday financing needs of small business owners. The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard, issued by WebBank and powered by the Mastercard network, is the first business credit card offered through PayPal. The card has no annual fee and rewards cardholders with 2% cashback on all purchases with no rewards earning caps or expiration, making it among the highest cash back rewards value available.

In June 2022, The newest buy-now, a pay-later product from WebBank, PayPal Pay Monthly1, was unveiled by PayPal Holdings, Inc. It allows American consumers to spread payments out over more extended periods. Customers will now have access to a new PayPal product through Pay Monthly, which enables them more flexibility and payment options for the goods they want and need.

