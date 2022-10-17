New B2B Sales Enablement Technologies, Tactics, and Trends Report 2022-2025: As B2B Sales Cycles Are Drawn Out, Sales Enablement Becomes More Critical.

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Sales Enablement: New Technologies, Tactics, and Trends (2022-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For decades now, B2B sales enablement tools have aspired to streamline the processes of sales, with mixed results. However, B2B prospects are expected to delay their decision-making and scrutinize costs this year and next, which will inspire tactical adjustments from sales, potentially making the process more "high-touch."

In the near term, teams will leverage AI for highly creative sales collateral. Long-term, there could be B2B selling in the metaverse, at least for certain segments that benefit from enhanced visualizations of technical features.

Sales efficiency, generally calculated by dividing the gross revenue generated by the sales team by their total costs, can be a useful metric for illuminating the true costs of low-value tasks or the gains made through technology.

B2B Sales Enablement: New Technologies, Tactics, and Trends (2022-2025) Report Highlights:

With a relatively short reading time and industry leaders referenced as examples, this training is well-positioned as a high-ROI resource for B2B sales teams and businesses at large.

Unlike the copious content marketing for B2B sales enablement-related products and services, this report is vendor-neutral.

By leveraging professional sales networks on LinkedIn, this thematic research aligns itself with what sales teams actually care about and discuss. These community-based findings are included alongside the specific strategies used and espoused by top B2B sales leaders.

This research could inspire team discussions about how the analyzed technologies, tactics, and trends might apply directly to your organization. These training materials signify an investment in sales teams, potentially improving turnover.

Additionally, this report could be leveraged externally by management consultants trying to optimize departments and processes. It could serve as market research for investors, founders, and executives in the B2B sales enablement SaaS market, since it outlines the work practices, pain points, and expectations of B2B sales leaders at a critical juncture.

This research concludes with 7 pages of original infographics, which are easily extractible for your internal presentations or discussions.

The report also surfaces over 40 quantitative insights within its strategically-oriented, highly qualitative structure. This data can inform team leadership, as well as the development or marketing of B2B sales enablement technologies.

Story continues

This business tool will provide succinct answers to the following key questions:

What are top B2B sales leaders saying about their evolving roles and tactics?

How does IBM approach its enterprise sales in areas of digital transformation?

How do B2B sales teams view their tech stacks and balance their resources?

Which B2B sales tactics are considered effective in the current environment?

What are current trends in B2B sales and possible future trajectories?

How can B2B sales more effectively sync up with other departments and programs?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to B2B Sales

2. B2B Sales Technologies: An Overview

3. B2B Sales Tactics: An Overview

4. B2B Sales Trends/Trajectories: An Overview

5. Capable tech stacks + mid-level reps = the gold standard?

6. Slow is smooth, smooth is fast: organizing work and communications

7. Personalize outreach the right way

8. Use visuals and experiment with videos

9. Use call scripts loosely

10. Balance org values with lead gen and sales pressures

11. Decision-making delays vs. streamlined processes in B2B purchasing

12. Higher B2B discounting and value-based pricing

13. Syncing up B2B sales with other departments and programs

14. Use sales insights to drive product development, positioning, and pricing

15. Infographics

Companies Mentioned

CustomerGauge

IBM

Meta

Outreach

ProfitWell

Salesforce

Seamless.AI

UPS

Wajax

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91ddo5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



