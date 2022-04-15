B2B2C Insurance Market to Reach US$ 1.8 Trn by 2031, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Capability of next-gen technologies and advanced analytics to process huge amounts of consumer data to benefit entire customer lifecycle creates momentum for the B2B2C insurance market

ALNBANY, N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR estimate the B2B2C insurance market to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Factors such as increasing disposable income, shift from traditional insurance models to B2B2C insurance models, and introduction of more customized insurance products are propelling the B2B2C insurance market.



The exponential growth of retail, tourism, and digital lending platforms has opened new frontiers for the B2B2C insurance market. Limitations of traditional insurance models to handle the extensive volume of data are leading to a shift toward digital platforms. Nonetheless, reluctance of partnering companies to share necessary data with insurance providers poses analytics and data management issues. This has led to the adoption of AI and advanced analytics that helps to keep business processes transparent.

Blockchain, automation & robotics, AI, social media, cloud technology, ML, micro devices and APIs, and master data management are some next-gen technologies used in the B2B2C insurance market. The adoption of the smart technology enables insurers to monitor the insurance process of businesses with advanced security, and engage in strategic partnership with their clients for seamless service.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79708

B2B2C Insurance Market – Key Findings of Report

Adoption of digital insurance platforms for B2B2C provides tangible benefits in terms of deep customer understanding, which, in turn, helps to enhance customer journey and improve efficiency in insurer-insured partnerships. Excessive use of digital platforms of consumers in the age group 18 to 35 years is driving insurers to invest in digital platforms. This includes investment in mobile apps and websites that assists B2B2C insurance companies to obtain unparalleled insights via digital capabilities.





Popularity of eCommerce that involves handling of goods at multiple points necessitates pre-integration of insurance products to cover damage. Companies in the B2B2C market are offering insurance products via mobile platforms, and provide telephonic support to the extremely large number of non-insurance personnel employed in eCommerce.





Rising practice of omnichannel commerce across industries such as utilities, manufacturing, and construction is opening lucrative avenues in the B2B2C insurance market. Savvy companies in the B2B2C insurance market are collaborating with technology providers, eCommerce vendors, and local suppliers to understand the nitty-gritty of Omni channel commerce and garner increased revenue.





Integration of AI and advanced analytics with digital insurance models is receiving popularity in the B2B2C insurance market. AI is well-received to benefit the entire customer lifecycle in terms of processing huge amount of consumer data to create personal information based on personal and behavioural habits. Improvement in claim conversion cycle, cost reduction, and fraud management are some other advantages of AI that companies in the B2B2C companies are experiencing.





Rapid urbanization leading to high sales of passenger vehicles is creating opportunities in the car insurance segment of the B2B2C insurance market. Increasing spending power of the middle-class population who are willing to spend on comprehensive car insurance plans to cover damage for accidents or thefts is creating ample opportunities in this segment of the B2B2C insurance market.





Online B2B2C insurance distribution channel is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace with rise in adoption of mobile-based insurance solutions, along with innovative digital support for customer service



Story continues

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=79708

B2B2C Insurance Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing shift to digital insurance platforms due to limitations of traditional models fuels the growth of the B2B2C insurance market





Growing economic prosperity in developing countries leading to the demand for insurance services to influence a better lifestyle creates ample opportunities in the B2B2C insurance market



Get a Sample Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79708

B2B2C Insurance Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the B2B2C insurance market are;

AXA SA,

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

United Health Group Inc.

Munich Re Group

Legal and General

Allianz SE

Chinal Life Insurance Company

Prudential plc

BNP Paribas S.A.

Aviva Group

Make an Enquiry Before Buying at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=79708

The B2B2C insurance market is segmented as follows;

B2B2C Insurance Market, by Type

Life Insurance

Non-life Insurance Health Insurance Home Insurance Vehicle Insurance Personal Insurance Accident Insurance Others (Transport, Credit Insurance, etc.)



B2B2C Insurance Market, by Geographical Space

National

Multi-country

Regional

Global

B2B2C Insurance Market, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

B2B2C Insurance Market, by Application

Individuals

Corporates

B2B2C Insurance Market, by End-use Industry

Banks & Financial Institutions

Automotive

Utilities

Retailers

Travel

Housing

Others (Lifestyle, Telecom etc.)



B2B2C Insurance Market, by Nature of Business

Brick & Mortar

E-commerce & Digital Platforms

Multi-channel

Non-commercial

Service Company



B2B2C Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

B2B2C Insurance Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Industry Research Reports by TMR

Term Insurance Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/term-insurance-market.html

Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/insurance-business-process-outsourcing-bpo-market.html

Corporate Travel Security Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/corporate-travel-security-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/b2b2c-insurance-market.htm







