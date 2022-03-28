U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

B2C E-Commerce Market Size to Surpass US$ 7.5 Trillion by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global B2C e-commerce market size is expected to surpass around US$ 7.45 trillion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

London, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global B2C e-commerce market size was valued at US$ 3.86 trillion in 2021. The proliferation of digital technologies, globalization of businesses, ease of doing business, favorable government policies, improved logistics infrastructure, and improved telecommunications and IT infrastructure are several prominent factors that has boosted the growth of the global b2c e-commerce market. The rising disposable income, increasing adoption of smartphones, increased demand for the convenient shopping, availability of almost all products of all brands on the e-commerce platforms, and growing penetration of the different e-commerce platforms across the globe is augmenting the market growth.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1590

The aggressive marketing strategies adopted by the payers and increased investments in the social media marketing and digital marketing in the recent years has significantly driven the growth of the global b2c e-commerce market. Moreover, the easy and convenient payment options, 24/7 customer support, door step home delivery to almost every locations, and convenient refund and replacement policies of the e-commerce platforms has augmented the demand for the b2c e-commerce channels among the global customers.

Report Scope

Details

Market Size

USD 7.45 trillion by 2030

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030

Asia Pacific Market Share

37% in 2020

Clothing & Footwear Revenue Share

25% in 2020

b2c Retailers Revenue Share

99% in 2020

Report Highlights

  • Based on the type, the b2c retailer segment dominated the market, garnering a market share of over 99% in 2020. This is attributed to the increased adoption of the online/e-commerce platforms for shopping among the urban consumers. The rising penetration of internet and smartphones along with the presence of all the products on the e-commerce platforms has attracted a huge customer bases.

  • Based on the application, the consumer electronics is estimated to be the most opportunistic market. The integration of latest technologies like AI, IoT, and wireless connectivity in the various consumer electronics is fueling the demand for the electronic products. The increased preferences for buying the consumer electronic through the e-commerce channels are propelling the growth of this segment.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1590

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific dominated the global b2c e-commerce market, garnering a market share of around 37% in 2020. Asia Pacific has a huge customer base owing to the presence of almost 60% of the global population. Moreover, the increased adoption of smartphones and improved access to the internet are the most important growth drivers. The busy and hectic life schedules of the customers has resulted in the increased demand for the convenient shopping. The b2c e-commerce platforms offers wide variety of products and different brands and the shoppers can easily shop from the convenience of their homes. The rising urban population, rising investments in the development of infrastructure, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of e-commerce is accelerating the growth of the b2c e-commerce market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the rising popularity of the second hand online market place like OLX and Quikr in the developing countries is boosting the e-commerce market growth.

North America was the second leading market in 2020. North America is characterized by the presence of several top e-commerce platforms and the increased adoption rate of the digital technologies. The higher penetration of the e-commerce and the presence of strong, developed, and fast logistics infrastructure has facilitated the market growth in North America.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rapidly growing number of internet users

The proliferation of the digital technologies has boosted the adoption of smartphones and access to the internet across the globe. Most of the internet users access through their smartphones. Therefore, the combination of the smartphone and access to the internet has significantly boosted the growth of the b2c e-commerce market.According to the International Telecommunication Union, there were around 4.9 billion (63% of the global population) internet users by the end of 2021. This number was 4.1 billion in 2019 and it grew rapidly by 782 million in 2 years.

Restraint

Lack of knowledge in the rural areas

The illiteracy rate is significantly high in the rural areas of the developing and the underdeveloped countries. The population lacks the knowledge about the operating the smartphones and internet. Furthermore, the majority of the population lives in the rural areas. This is a major restraining factor that may hinder the market growth.

Opportunity

Rising investments in the development of infrastructure

The governments in the underdeveloped and the developing nations are heavily investing in improving the connectivity by building networks of road, airways, and railways that can efficiently boost the growth of the logistics. The improved logistics will boost the delivery activities of the e-commerce platforms.

Related Reports

Challenge

Online frauds and phishing

With the rising adoption of internet and smart devices, the risks of online frauds and phishing has increased significantly. The frauds and phishing activities may hinder the market growth and it has become one of the major challenges for the market players.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Classifieds

  • B2C Retailers

By Application

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Books & Stationery

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty & Personal Care

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Home Décor & Electronics

  • Travel & Tourism

  • Sports & Leisure

  • Information & Technology

  • Others

By Brand Type

  • Single Brand

  • Multi Brand

By Device

  • PCs

  • Smart Phone

  • Tablet

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1590

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


