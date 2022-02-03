U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.06
    -63.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.79
    -262.54 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,096.03
    -321.51 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.06
    -11.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.73
    +0.47 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0133 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0680 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8520
    +0.4020 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,892.48
    -345.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.15
    -0.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.63
    -40.37 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
B2C Growth Leader Stuart Foster Brings Global Experience to Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional Chief Marketers

Chief Outsiders
·2 min read

Foster has led innovation and growth efforts for some of the nation’s most revered brands

Stuart Foster, CMO, Chief Outsiders

Foster has led innovation and growth efforts for some of the nation’s most revered brands

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stuart Foster has joined Chief Outsiders’ team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), bringing with him a wealth of modern go-to-market strategies sharpened at some of the most revered brands, including Hilton Worldwide, Moët Hennessy, and Topgolf.

Noted for his ability to drive results and deliver revenue growth by leveraging consumer insights and deep functional skills, Foster joins more than 100 other CMOs who are available for fractional engagements via Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.”

In his most recent career highlight, as President of Automotive & Affinity at Hagerty, Foster was responsible for recruiting 176,000 new members – a 26 percent gain – to the platform, while driving the Net Promoter Score – a measure of consumer satisfaction – to 84 during his tenure. In his role as the VP of Global Marketing at Hilton Worldwide, Foster’s expertise helped successfully position and launch 4 new hotel brands into the marketplace while delivering $110 million in incremental annual revenue through the execution of an enterprise strategy and marketing initiatives at the hospitality giant’s resorts.

“As a trusted partner in managing difficult business challenges, Stuart finds new opportunities for growth, revitalizes mature brands, creates new brands, and leads high-performing, cross-functional teams through transformational change in both private and public companies,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Foster earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the NYU Stern School of Business; he also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in History from Colgate University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 100 fractional Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com


