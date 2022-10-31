U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

B2C2 Adds Electronic Crypto Options to Over-the-Counter Trading Platform

Lyllah Ledesma
·1 min read
Yuichiro Chino

B2C2, a liquidity provider for crypto markets, said clients can now trade over-the-counter options electronically, in an expansion beyond the “voice via chat” options trading started a year ago.

The 7-year-old firm, a unit of the Japanese financial firm SBI Holdings, claims that the Options Chain offering is a first for digital-asset markets, where players say they’re moving to accommodate fast-growing interest in crypto from institutional investors.

Over-the-counter trading is when transactions take place outside of exchanges, typically with more flexibility in contract terms and credit acceptance.

“This functionality transforms OTC options trading by giving traders a choice of how to execute off-exchange trades,” B2C2 said Monday in a press release.

Dominic Lohberger, head of trading at Switzerland-based Sygnum Bank, said in the press release that his firm executed the first trade with B2C2 on the new platform.

