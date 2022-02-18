U.S. markets closed

B2Gold Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Conference Call and Webcast Details

·1 min read
  • BTG

VANCOUVER, BC, February 18, 2022 /CNW/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00am PDT/1:00pm EDT. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 (Vancouver), +1 (416) 764-8659 (Toronto) or +1 (888) 664-6392 (North American toll free) prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here. A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or +1 (888) 390-0541 (North America toll free) (passcode 062821 #).

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan.

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Katie Bromley

Vice President, Investor Relations

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

+1 604-681-8371

+1 604-681-8371

imaclean@b2gold.com

kbromley@b2gold.com

B2Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/B2Gold Corp.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results--conference-call-and-webcast-details-301485969.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c7813.html

