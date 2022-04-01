U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.89
    +3.48 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,696.39
    +18.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,236.35
    +15.83 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.25
    +19.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.39
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    -21.10 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1046
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4320
    +0.1050 (+4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8100
    +1.1220 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,685.80
    -840.02 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.32
    +29.05 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.40
    +30.72 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

B9 launches Debit Card with 4% Cashback Program to Fight Inflation

·2 min read

B9 is a mobile B2C ecosystem platform that helps under-banked working individuals better their financial health and offers its members up to 4% cash back.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B9 is delighted to announce the introduction of a cashback program that will give B9 members up to 4% of the value of their transactions to help fight inflation.

B9 official logo.
B9 official logo.

B9 Inc., a fintech startup launched a new 4% cashback program to help its members with high gas prices due to inflation

Mainstream financial institutions traditionally reserve cash back for use with credit cards, which falls outside the reach of B9's audience - due to low credit scores/adverse credit history. B9 seeks to change this and will offer cashback to B9 members whenever they make everyday purchases of fast food, at restaurants, or for gas with their B9 debit cards.

"We are in a time where we are facing some of the highest inflation levels the US has ever seen. Unfortunately, high inflation directly affects millions of hard-working individuals like many of B9's members the most," said B9 Founder & CEO Sergio Terentev. "B9's cashback program will help B9 members to make some of their hard-earned money back by offering them cashback in categories such as gas which has seen its prices skyrocket."

Unlimited cashback match! Customers who spend a minimum of $500 in select categories will get 2% cashback by the 7th of the following month. And at the beginning of next year, B9 will match their total with an additional 2%.

Those who spend $500 or more in select categories will get 2% cashback by the 7th of the following month. In addition, B9 will automatically match all the cashback a B9 member has earned during the year- a dollar-for-dollar match.

B9's cashback program is a revolutionary offering for its members and is aligned with B9's commitment to providing fair and beneficial banking products previously unavailable to its members.

Media Contact:

Andy Montoya

hello@bnine.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b9-launches-debit-card-with-4-cashback-program-to-fight-inflation-301515771.html

SOURCE B9

Recommended Stories

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

    Investors in the stock market tried to put a tough first quarter behind them on Friday morning, and it looked as though the second quarter would get off to a reasonable good start. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 21 points to 4,551, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures rose 78 points to 14,947. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) saw its stock fall after reporting its latest financial results.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • ‘He’s a MAGA-hat wearing Republican, and I’m pretty liberal.’ This concerns me: Should my financial adviser have similar beliefs to mine?

    Question: I’ve worked with the same financial adviser for about 10 years — and I feel like he’s done a decent job — but in the past few years, his politics have made my wonder about him. Have a question about working with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? As for political differences and his personal values, pros say they don’t have to be a dealbreaker but you shouldn’t ignore your feelings either.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • BlackBerry Stock Falls Sharply as Revenue Misses Estimates

    Fourth-quarter revenue at BlackBerry's cybersecurity unit was $122 million, flat with a year earlier.

  • Why Peloton Stock Tanked on Thursday

    One stock that has struggled mightily to reach the highs it touched in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). The analyst donning the bear suit was Evercore ISI's Shweta Khajuria, who feels that the current data points for Peloton are "largely negative." Khajuria noted that there has been a rise in comfort levels of consumers returning to physical gyms lately.

  • Nio deliveries reach a quarterly record of nearly 25,800 EVs in Q1, stock surges

    Shares of Nio Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the China-based electric vehicle maker benefited from a broad rally in Chinese ADRs and after the company reported vehicle delivery data. The company said it delivered 9,985 vehicles in March, up 37.6% from the same period a year ago. The deliveries included 163 ET7s, the company's premium smart electric sedan that started being delivered on March 28. In the first quarter, NIO deliveries grew 28.5% from a year ago to a quarterly rec

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.