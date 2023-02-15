U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/22 Results

BAB, Inc.
·3 min read

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2022, reporting net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2022, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,287,000 and net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $3,072,000 and net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2021.

Income from operations for fiscal 2022 is $608,000 compared to $542,000 in 2021. The increase in fiscal 2022 income before interest, other and taxes in 2022 was $66,000, or 12.2%. The tax provision expense was $176,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022 compared to $119,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021. The expense was $57,000 higher in 2022, primarily because prior year net income included nontaxable income of $228,000 related to the forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2022, were $2,679,000 versus $2,530,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021. Expenses increased $149,000 in 2022 primarily due to a $100,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses, $12,000 in professional service fees, $6,000 in travel, $12,000 in employee benefit expense and the balance in general and administrative expenses.

In fiscal 2021 $228,000 was included as other income, classified as debt forgiveness from a Paycheck Protection Program loan (“PPP”) received in fiscal 2021 and forgiven in full on December 8, 2020.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)


BAB, INC.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalty fees from franchised stores

$

1,838,276

 

 

$

1,678,970

 

 

9.5

%

 

Franchise and area development fee revenue

 

53,149

 

 

 

49,595

 

 

7.2

%

 

Licensing fees and other income

 

314,342

 

 

 

362,943

 

 

-13.4

%

 

Marketing Fund revenue

 

1,081,320

 

 

 

980,630

 

 

10.3

%

 

Total Revenue

 

3,287,087

 

 

 

3,072,138

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

1,593,560

 

 

 

1,544,668

 

 

3.2

%

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,440

 

 

 

5,116

 

 

-13.2

%

 

Marketing Fund expenses

 

1,081,320

 

 

 

980,630

 

 

10.3

%

 

Total Operating Expense

 

2,679,320

 

 

 

2,530,414

 

 

5.9

%

 

Income before interest, other and taxes

 

607,767

 

 

 

541,724

 

 

12.2

%

 

Interest income

 

412

 

 

 

417

 

 

-1.2

%

 

Loan forgiveness- Paycheck Protection Program loan

 

-

 

 

 

228,155

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

608,179

 

 

 

770,296

 

 

-21.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current tax expense

 

(58,601

)

 

 

(40,000

)

 

46.5

%

 

Deferred tax expense

 

(117,586

)

 

 

(79,174

)

 

48.5

%

 

Total Tax Provision

 

(176,187

)

 

 

(119,174

)

 

47.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

431,992

 

 

$

651,122

 

 

-33.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

Average number of shares outstanding

 

7,263,508

 

 

 

7,263,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Contact:
BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com


