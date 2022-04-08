BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 1st Quarter FY 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- BABB
DEERFIELD, Ill., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022.
For the quarter ended February 28, 2022, BAB had revenues of $738,000 and net income of $63,000, or $0.01 per share, versus revenues of $723,000 and net income of $333,000, or earnings of $0.05 per share, for the same quarter last year. Earnings in the first quarter of 2021 included debt forgiveness from a Payroll Protection Program loan received in 2020 of $228,000.
Total operating expenses for the quarter ended February 28, 2022, were $650,000, versus $586,000, in 2021.
BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.
(TABLE FOLLOWS)
Contact:
BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Fiscal Quarter Ended
02/28/22
02/28/21
% Change
REVENUES
Royalty fees from franchised stores
$
414,221
$
346,660
19.5
%
Franchise fees
8,977
16,839
-46.7
%
Licensing fees and other income
70,343
157,930
-55.5
%
Marketing fund revenue
244,735
201,476
21.5
%
Total Revenue
738,276
722,905
2.1
%
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative
648,398
584,724
10.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
1,310
1,214
7.9
%
Total Operating Expense
649,708
585,938
10.9
%
Income before interest, other and taxes
88,568
136,967
-35.3
%
Interest income
71
123
-42.3
%
Loan forgiveness
-
228,155
NA
Income tax expense
(25,750
)
(32,000
)
-19.5
%
Net Income
$
62,889
$
333,245
-81.1
%
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.01
$
0.05
Average number of shares outstanding
7,263,508
7,263,508