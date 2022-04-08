BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 1st Quarter FY 2022

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • BABB

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022.

For the quarter ended February 28, 2022, BAB had revenues of $738,000 and net income of $63,000, or $0.01 per share, versus revenues of $723,000 and net income of $333,000, or earnings of $0.05 per share, for the same quarter last year. Earnings in the first quarter of 2021 included debt forgiveness from a Payroll Protection Program loan received in 2020 of $228,000.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended February 28, 2022, were $650,000, versus $586,000, in 2021.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact:

BAB, Inc.

Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520

Fax: (847) 405-8140

www.babcorp.com


BAB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Fiscal Quarter Ended

02/28/22

02/28/21

% Change

REVENUES

Royalty fees from franchised stores

$

414,221

$

346,660

19.5

%

Franchise fees

8,977

16,839

-46.7

%

Licensing fees and other income

70,343

157,930

-55.5

%

Marketing fund revenue

244,735

201,476

21.5

%

Total Revenue

738,276

722,905

2.1

%

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative

648,398

584,724

10.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

1,310

1,214

7.9

%

Total Operating Expense

649,708

585,938

10.9

%

Income before interest, other and taxes

88,568

136,967

-35.3

%

Interest income

71

123

-42.3

%

Loan forgiveness

-

228,155

NA

Income tax expense

(25,750

)

(32,000

)

-19.5

%

Net Income

$

62,889

$

333,245

-81.1

%

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

0.05

Average number of shares outstanding

7,263,508

7,263,508



