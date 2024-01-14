Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 52% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is not owned by hedge funds. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.2% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Kenneth Young directly holds 1.7% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$109m, and insiders have US$6.2m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 31% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

