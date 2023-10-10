Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 15% this week, taking five-year losses to 49%

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW), since the last five years saw the share price fall 72%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 53% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 52% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.0% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 12% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -49% exceeds its share price return of -72%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a tough year, with a total loss of 53%, against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

