U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.50
    +16.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,701.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,829.00
    +65.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,078.20
    +7.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.96
    -3.38 (-3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.90
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    -1.86 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6580
    -0.6620 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,597.51
    +1,650.45 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.03
    +43.09 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.51
    +26.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Babel Finance Completes 2-year US$50M BTC/ETH Cross Cryptocurrency Swap

·2 min read

The long-term swap improves liquidity in cryptocurrency debt market

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Finance today announced its completion of a 2-year Mark to Market Cross Cryptocurrency Swap, equivalent to US$50 million between Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Quick Facts

  • Transaction: Market to Market Cross Cryptocurrency Swap (MtM CCS)

  • Currencies: BTC and ETH

  • Amount: US$50M

This is a rare 2-year transaction in the cryptocurrency market for institutions, representing an increase in liquidity sources from new transactions and products. It also marks another step toward greater maturity for the cryptocurrency lending market.

The synthetic swap is an upgrade from a pure deposit/loan transaction, and will contribute toward a more efficient marketplace and reduced arbitrage space, as well as providing more liquidity for market participants, said Babel Finance's Head of Treasury Yang Song.

This new transaction type comes as more experienced financial professionals continue to join Babel Finance. Yang Song, who oversaw the transaction, has over 10 years' experience in treasury management at Commerzbank AG., the second-largest bank in Germany.

"Until 2022, we rarely saw liquidity transactions of over three months in the crypto market. This might be the first transaction of its kind," said Yang Song. "This could be regarded as an upgrade in crypto loan services from generation 1.0 to 2.0."

There is a lack of comprehensive data on the cryptocurrency lending/borrowing market at the moment. But according to preliminary estimations, the crypto lending/borrowing market size, including CeFi and DeFi, has reached approximately US$8.2 billion[1], with active parties including Genesis Capital, Celsius, B2C2, Nexo, Babel Finance and more. Yet long-term liquidity is not often provided.

This 2-year transaction indicates that long-end assets are becoming more diversified amid the continued development of the crypto ecosystem. As the cryptocurrency market structure matures, more long-end assets are on the way. This will result in increased market demand for long-end liquidity. Overall, this indicates the healthy development of the crypto market structure, and the growing confidence of market participants.

"This ETH lending demonstrates increasing long-term market demand for ETH, based on developments in DeFi, NFTs, and new projects," said Yang Song.

[1] Top Lending/Borrowing Coins by Market Capitalization - CoinGecko

About Babel Finance

Babel Finance is a global leading crypto financial services provider, offering institutional and HNWI investors professional services covering crypto lending and crypto trading. The company is backed by prominent investors including Sequoia Capital China, Tiger Global Management, BAI Capital, Zoo Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and NGC Ventures. With a business focus in Asia and a business headquarters in Singapore, Babel Finance has established close cooperative relationships with major global exchanges, custodians, investment funds, and mining institutions.

Contact: info@babel.finance


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babel-finance-completes-2-year-us50m-btceth-cross-cryptocurrency-swap-301510676.html

SOURCE Babel Finance

Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reaches settlement with GameStop ape Ryan Cohen

    Bed Bath & Beyond moves quickly to get GameStop executive chairman Ryan Cohen off its back.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • 3 Top Stock-Split Candidates After Amazon and Alphabet

    These companies haven't said they'll split their stocks, but the topic should be on their minds.

  • Down 40% in 2022, Is This Top Fintech a Buy Right Now?

    Despite the wide range of issues plaguing the business, investors should keep the big picture in mind.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most people hear the phrase "technology stocks" these days and immediately think of volatile, rapid-growing investments suitable only for the boldest investors. There are several established tech stocks that not only grow but are also profitable and pay dividends to their shareholders, rewarding them for owning stock in the business. Here are three dividend-paying tech stocks that have industry-leading businesses in their respective specialties.

  • The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Honest Company's fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings call. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call. Joining me today are Nick Vlahos, our chief executive officer; and Kelly Kennedy, our chief financial officer.

  • Bitcoin Prices ‘On Verge of a Major Breakout’ Amid Crypto Momentum on Wall Street

    and other cryptocurrencies moved higher on Friday, getting a boost this week from accelerating institutional adoption and a return of appetite for risk among investors in wider markets. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up almost 3% to above $44,000, nearing the highest levels seen since the beginning of the year. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major breakout as the price is on course to test the $45k, which has been a strong resistance since mid-January,” said Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank.

  • Fresh Selloff in China Tech Stocks Sparked by Earnings Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped Friday amid continued concern about the sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupThe Hang

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?

  • Stocks Steady, Apple, Boeing, Okta Hack and Chelsea Sale - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures steady, oil slips as Biden wraps up European summit; Apple leads big tech lower as EU sees October launch for new rules; Boeing shares dip on 737 Max delay reports, China crash search; Okta shares extend slide as British police arrest alleged hackers and American groups emerge as favorites to buy Chelsea Football Club.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies As Nvidia, AMD Lead Chip Surge; Nio Earnings Mixed

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly early Friday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally bounced back Thursday from the prior day's retreat. Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices were big winners on a strong day for semiconductors.

  • How the U.S. and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) has a major edge over other platforms, according to MoffettNathanson Senior Analyst Lisa Ellis.

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances. Here's how to be ready.

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.