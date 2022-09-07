Babson College Launches International Accelerator for Growth, Innovation and Entrepreneurial Leadership Initiative (B-AGILE) in Ireland.

B-AGILE will focus on developing diverse teams to drive innovation and create entrepreneurial solutions.

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babson College President Stephen Spinelli Jr. hosted a reception launching the College’s International Accelerator for Growth, Innovation and Entrepreneurial Leadership initiative (B-AGILE). B-AGILE is designed to bring inclusive learning opportunities to mid-level managers and assist them in developing the skills necessary to drive innovation, create entrepreneurial solutions and generate lasting value in a dynamic world. It will focus on developing diverse teams, which bring differing perspectives to solving business problems and generating more creative and effective approaches.

President Spinelli said, “The pace of change in the world is creating disruption in every industry. Now more than ever, workers need to be prepared for a future filled with uncertainty. That requires learning to be a lifetime endeavor.”

U.S. Ambassador Claire Cronin addressed the attendees from Irish government and business, joined by members of Babson’s leadership team and alumni community. In her remarks, Ambassador Cronin stressed the importance of diversity, inclusion, and continuing learning in addressing the challenges of today and the future.

“Throughout my career, I have advocated for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, and promoting these values is among my top priorities as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland. Academic institutions, such as Babson College, are at the forefront of this important effort. I’m delighted to learn of the launch of the College’s International Accelerator for Growth, Innovation and Entrepreneurial Leadership initiative (B-AGILE). Its focus on developing diverse teams that bring differing perspectives to solving business problems is so important to address the challenges of today,” Cronin stated.

President Spinelli presented Ambassador Cronin with a proclamation recognizing her as a role model for inclusive entrepreneurial leadership based on her decades-long commitment to fostering diversity and innovation.

