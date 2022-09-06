U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    +19.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,445.00
    +133.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,188.25
    +84.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.10
    +13.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    +2.11 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    +0.37 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0068 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1890
    +0.6140 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,861.58
    +112.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.78
    +4.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Baby Apparel Market to Reach USD 82.54 Billion by 2027 | Baby Apparel Industry Striking CAGR of 4.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in Baby Apparel Market are Carter's, Inc. (Atlanta, U.S.), The Children's Place, Inc. (Secaucus, U.S.), Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A (Inditex) (Arteixo, Spain), Hennes & Mauritz AsssB (Stockholm, Sweden), Nike, Inc. (Beaverton, U.S.), Mothercare plc (Hemel Hempstead, U.K.), Cotton On Group (Geelong, Australia), Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Milano, Italy), Burberry (London, U.K.), Gerber Childrenswear LLC (Fremont, U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global baby apparel market size is expected to reach USD 82.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growing inclination towards fashionable kid clothes among modern-age parents will boost the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Baby Apparel Market, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 62.04 billion in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact -

The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/baby-apparel-market-102106

Baby Apparel Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

4.2%

2027 Value Projection

USD 82.54 Billion

Base Year

2019

Baby Apparel Market Size in 2019

USD 62.04 Billion

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

168

Segments Covered

By Type, By Material, By End-User, By Region

Baby Apparel Market Growth Drivers

Surging Birthrate to Propel Product Demand

Greater Access to Fashion Products to Support Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the baby apparel market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Carter's, Inc. (Atlanta, U.S.)

  • The Children's Place, Inc. (Secaucus, U.S.)

  • Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A (Inditex) (Arteixo, Spain)

  • Hennes & Mauritz AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Nike, Inc. (Beaverton, U.S.)

  • Mothercare plc (Hemel Hempstead, U.K.)

  • Cotton On Group (Geelong, Australia)

  • Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Milano, Italy)

  • Burberry (London, U.K.)

  • Gerber Childrenswear LLC (Fremont, U.S.)

The report on the baby apparel market contains:

  • Exceptional insights into the market

  • Meticulous scrutiny of the segments

  • Current developments and drivers

  • Fundamental information about key players

  • Dominant regions and players

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/baby-apparel-market-102106

Temporary Closure of Stores to Diminish Market During COVID-19

The outbreak of pandemic has led to closures of most retail stores of non-essential items, which, in turn, inhibited the growth of the market. For instance, as per Q2 2020 results of The Children's Place Inc., one of the leading children’s specialty apparel company, temporary store closures declined its overall sales revenue as The Children’s Place had to close down about 98 stores out of its 102 stores in the first half of fiscal 2020. However, the company witnessed a 118.2% increase in its digital sales in Q2 2020 owing to shifting consumer preference towards online buying. In addition, the lockdown restrictions imposed by governments can further restrict the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the increasing utilization of e-commerce will consequently uplift the growth of the market.

Convenience of E-commerce to Boost Product Demand

The increasing accessibility to online platforms for apparel and accessories will aid the expansion of the market. Moreover, the infrastructural development and revamping of existing retail stores can have an excellent effect on the market. The increasing collaboration of major brands can foster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, PT Matahari Department Store Tbk announced its collaboration with OVS, one of the leading Italian clothing company which also offers baby apparel. Through this collaboration, Matahari stores will become the exclusive distributor for OVS products in Indonesia expanding its product reach. Moreover, the growing number of working women, resulting in high purchasing power can spur demand for designer clothes for toddlers, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market. Similarly, the trend for baby photoshoots is expected to fuel demand for new age stylish baby garments, in turn, promoting market growth.

DRIVING FACTORS

Surging Birthrate to Propel Product Demand

Developments in medical sciences have resulted in reduced infant mortality rates, which, in turn, have strongly supported product consumption. For instance, as per the report, ‘World Mortality 2019’ of The Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations Secretariat, the infant mortality rate has decreased by 54% from 1994 to 2019, which was valued at about 28 deaths under one year of age per 1,000 live births in 2019 from about 61 deaths in 1994.

Similarly, techniques such as in-vitro fertilization as well as surrogacy have helped the parents overcome concerns of infertility and thereby have increased the number of newborns, in turn, positively impacting the market growth. Besides, infants up to the age of 24 months usually outgrow their sizes rapidly as compared to teenagers that in turn, leads to frequent purchases of new clothes.

Greater Access to Fashion Products to Support Market Growth

Increasing access to apparel and accessories coupled with infrastructural development of retail stores in emerging economies will accelerate the market expansion. For instance, in March 2019, PT Matahari Department Store Tbk announced its collaboration with OVS, one of the leading Italian clothing companies which also offers baby apparel. Through this collaboration, Matahari stores will become the exclusive distributor for OVS products in Indonesia, expanding its product reach.

Besides, the increasing number of working women has increased their purchasing power, which has resulted in greater demand for designer clothes for toddlers. Social media challenges such as matching mother and baby clothing along with the increasing trend for baby photoshoots has further increased demand for new age stylish baby garments.

SEGMENTATION

  • By Type Analysis

  • By Material Analysis

  • By End-user Analysis

Boys Segment to Hold Major Share due to Presence of Greater Number Newborn Boys

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into, boys and girls. The boys segment is expected to hold a major market share as the number of boys born is greater than that of newborn girls across the globe, thereby exhibiting a greater need for baby boy’s clothes. For instance, as per the data released by United Nations Statistics Division under ‘World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision’, the sex ratio at birth is expected to be 1.06 male births per female birth worldwide wherein it is expected to be 1.09 male births per female birth in Asia from 2020 to 2025.

However, the wide variety available in baby girl’s apparel such as one-piece dresses, skirts & skorts, as well as divider skirts among others is likely to grow the girls segment rapidly in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Middle-class Population to Back Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share owing to the increasing number of newborns in the region. China is expected to become one of the largest markets for baby apparel during the forecast period owing to the termination of a single child policy in China. For instance, as per the IND –TEXPO 2019 presentation of Cotton Council International, apparel spending is expected to grow from 2016 to 2030 by 116% in China and by 148% in India. In addition, the increasing middle-class population coupled with the better living standard will contribute to the growth of the market. Europe is expected to rise tremendously owing to the purchasing power of working women in the region.

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/baby-apparel-market-102106

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Emerging Trends

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Baby Apparel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Top wear

        • Bottom wear

        • Others

      • By Material (Value)

        • Cotton

        • Wool

        • Others

      • By End-user (Value)

        • Girls

        • Boys

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Key Development:

  • July 2019: Marks and Spencer plc announced the launch of a new Dreamskin product under the Easy Dressing range for babies. Products are specially developed for sensitive baby skin.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/baby-apparel-market-102106

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the baby apparel market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 62.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 82.54 billion by 2027.

2. What was the value of the market in Asia Pacific in 2019?

Answer: In 2019, the Asia Pacific market stood at USD 23.27 billion.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2020-2027)?

Answer: Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%, the market will exhibit a steady growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027).

4. What is the leading segment in the market?

Answer: Top wear is expected to be the leading segment in this market during the forecast period

5. What are the key factors driving the market?

Answer: Increasing the number of births and increased access to baby products are major factors driving the growth of the market.

6. Who are the major players in this market?

Answer: Carter’s, H&M, Inditex, Nike are a few major players in the global market.

7. Which region held the highest share in the market?

Answer: Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2019.

8. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of these products?

Answer: Organic and bio-sensor based baby clothing are expected to drive adoption in the global market.

Read Related Insights:

Luxury Goods Market Share to Reach USD 352.84 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pet Care Market Size to Surpass USD 325.74 Billion by 2028 | At 5.6% CAGR

Consumer Electronics Market to Reflect USD 989.37 Billion by 2027 | Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 5.3%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Cathie Wood is Loading Up on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is loading up on. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Cathie Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has been under fire for her growth-focused investment […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Stalls as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Global benchmark Brent slid toward $95 a barrel after ending almost 3% higher on Monday as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia agreed to shave a modest 100,000 barrels a day off production. After the surprise decision, Saudi Arabia said the group was willing to take additional action to support the oil mar

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is famous on Wall Street since his […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mi

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Oil prices ease on symbolic OPEC+ output cut

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, paring gains from the previous session, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to bolster prices after the market's recent slide. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $88.57 a barrel, and were $1.70 higher, or 2.0%, than Friday's close. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, decided to reverse a 100,000 bpd increase for September after top producer Saudi Arabia and other members voiced concern about the slump in prices since June despite tight supply.

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]